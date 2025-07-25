Skip to content

Viral Video: Sister Confronts Killer

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

David Letterman Calls Out CBS's 'Late Show' Cancellation Hypocrisy With Damning Supercut

David Letterman; Stephen Colbert
Jim Spellman for WireImage/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The former Late Show host took CBS to task for canceling the long-running late night talk show, sharing a video of all the times he criticized the network.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 25, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Former late night host David Letterman used his YouTube channel to shade CBS’s decision to cancel his successor,Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

Since debuting on NBC with Late Night, Letterman has maintained a decades-long relationship with CBS, which he joined in August 1993, following NBC's offer of Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show to Jay Leno.

A leading ratings contender in the so-called “Talk Show Wars,” Letterman had voiced his criticisms of his second network home in his monologues, which he included in a montage video captioned:

“You can’t spell CBS without BS.”

In the video titled “CBS: The Tiffany Network,” Letterman featured footage of him roasting the TV network during his hosting stint up until May 2015. Stephen Colbert was announced as Letterman’s successor to The Late Show in April 2014 and has maintained the highest-rated American late night talk show since it premiered in 2016.

Posted on Monday, you can watch Letterman’s 20-minute video compilation in response Colbert's cancellation below:

  - YouTube  Letterman/YouTube  

The montage features jokes from Letterman’s Late Show episodes spanning 1994, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013. Despite all of his snarky remarks, CBS did not cancel Letterman's show…until Colbert's highly publicized Late Show cancellation on July 17th, with the network citing it as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”

According to Paramount, even though Colbert’s show was the top-rated late night show, it was losing over $40 million a year. The network had also recently canceled The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023 and After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson in June of this year.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall for the CBS late night shows, but the timing of it all is certainly...suspicious.

Earlier this summer, the network’s parent company, Paramount Global, agreed to pay President Donald Trump $16 million in a settlement over its conflicted 60 Minutes episode with then-presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris. The high settlement offer was made while Paramount seeked approval from the Federal Communications Commission on a multi-billion-dollar deal to merge with Skydance Media, a deal which since been approved.

Lambasted as political extortion, a group of Democratic senators issued the following joint statement:

"Rewarding Trump with tens of millions of dollars for filing this bogus lawsuit will not cause him to back down on his war against the media and a free press."
"It will only embolden him to shake down, extort, and silence CBS and other media outlets that have the courage to report about issues that Trump may not like."

Skydance, a Hollywood movie studio best known for producing the Mission: Impossible films, is owned by David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison and co-founder of Oracle, which is worth over $231 billion.

Interestingly, he also happens to be a major Trump supporter. When Trump first ran in 2016, Ellison offered his early support and was involved in negotiations during the president’s first term to strip TikTok of its Chinese ownership.

Flash forward to his return from summer break on July 14th, when a mustachioed and hilarious Stephen Colbert mocked Paramount for their settlement with Trump in his monologue, quipping:

“As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended. I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company…But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

At almost 3 million views, you can watch that part of Colbert’s monologue here:

  - YouTube  The Late Show/YouTube  

The line was what was rumored to be the final straw for Paramount Global before canceling Colbert’s show. So, maybe Letterman is onto something about the network sacrificing The Late Show to appease the Trump administration’s censorship of media that criticizes the president.

And regarding his relationship with Donald Trump, Letterman has long expressed regret for ever hosting the then-real estate mogul on both NBC’s Late Night and CBS’s The Late Show more than 30 times. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in 2019, he discussed how he had no idea from Trump’s first appearance on his show in 1987 that he was a “soulless bastard.”

Also calling Trump “psychotic,” Letterman emphasized his disbelief in who Trump turned out to be, saying:

“He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he’s just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?”

Point taken, Letterman.

Although he supported the show by posting a video response to its cancellation on his channel, there are no plans yet for Letterman to appear at the Ed Sullivan Theater to support Colbert before his show’s farewell in May 2026.

But, fingers and toes crossed, they’ll reunite in the coming months.

Fans commented on Letterman’s video, praising the late night host for calling out CBS and speaking truth to power.

  @CJFerg81/YouTube

  @danieldougan269/YouTube

  @KrisRowberry/YouTube

  @phamphusi.2003/YouTube

  @ChristopherDazey/YouTube

  @MikesOrganicVideos/YouTube

  @rhymeswithsomethingy4766/YouTube

  @wonderboy8917/YouTube

  @JohnnyRempit/YouTube

  @piepods/YouTube

  @DwRockett/YouTube

  @de-fault_de-fault/YouTube

And Letterman wasn’t the only talk show host to support Colbert.

In the Late Show episode from Monday, several familiar hosts joined in a surprise performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Weird Al” Yankovic in a parody of the infamous Coldplay affair scandal, including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart and John Oliver.

You can watch the funny bit below:

  - YouTube  The Late Show/YouTube  

 

Latest News

Angus King
Political News

Pro-Choice Senator Sparks Outrage After Admitting Vote To Confirm Anti-Abortion Judge Was 'A Mistake'

A man singing to a woman
Trending

People Break Down Which Professions Make Bad Spouses

Barack Obama; Joy Behar; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House Gives 'The View' Ominous Warning After Joy Behar Quips That Trump Is 'Jealous' Of Obama

Jack Schlossberg; Melania Trump
Political News

JFK's Grandson Slams GOP

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Hit With Epic Math Lesson After Making Absurd Claim About Lowering Drug Prices

Percentages are a part of mathematics that a lot of students struggle with. But they should be a breeze for any alumnus of Fordham University or a Penn State Wharton School of Business graduate with a bachelor's degree in economics, like MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

For example, if you're talking about tangible items, like prices for prescription drugs, those can increase by any percentage, and often do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Just Showed Off An Impossibly Tight Outfit—And Fans Wonder How She Can Even Breathe

When we think of Kim Kardashian and what she's likely to wear, most of us picture something form-fitting and/or revealing, especially when it's for a special event.

But Kardashian took "tight" to a new level when she appeared in a recent piece from a Mugler fashion show. The piece is black, sheer, and sparkling, with long vertical lines. It fully covers the neck, arms, chest, and legs, with peek-a-boo cutouts on the thighs, inner thighs, and buttocks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Phillie Phanatic; Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images; instaagraace/TikTok

The Phillies Mascot Just Recreated The Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal—And It's Comedy Gold

To anyone out there with a bonus relationship, let this be a reminder: not only might you get caught cheating, but you might also go viral and get your situation turned into a meme.

At least that's what happened to now-former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, with whom he was having a relationship, despite having a wife and kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

Some say that being filthy rich isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Sometimes, it's just filthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Disney/LucasFilm

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Artificial Intelligence and robots can thank the droids from Star Wars for the internet-appropriated slur “clanker,” which has been used to insult real-world technology as automation slowly creeps into and takes over daily life.

According to Wookieepedia (yeah, I went there), the word “clanker” was first used as a slang term because the joints of the droids would, well, clank against their metal bodies.

Keep ReadingShow less