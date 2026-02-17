Skip to content

Illinois Teen Becomes Instant Meme After Punching Pro-ICE Classmate In Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Parents Go Viral After Surprising Daughter With 'Period Cake' To Take Shame Out Of Menstruation

Screenshots from @annalee's TikTok video
@annalee/TikTok

A couple on TikTok shared how they surprised their daughter after she got her first period with a "period cake"—and viewers are cheering.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Whether a person is comfortable talking about it or not, most women will go through a monthly menstrual cycle, starting in their teens, and continuing until they reach perimenopause.

But for some reason, women are often shamed for having their period, for having to purchase period products, for accidentally getting something on their clothes, and definitely for any of the side effects, like body pains and heightened emotions.

For TikToker @annalee and her husband, when their daughter, Phoenix, had her first period, they decided they wanted to take that shame away as much as they could.

Phoenix's dad knocked on her door, encouraged her to put a sleep mask over her eyes, and to spin around in place a few times. He then took both of her hands and led her through a darkened room, stopping at their dining room table.

On the table waiting for her was an entire red cake with careful frosting designs all over it. On the top, it simply read, "Period!" with an exclamation point.

When she lifted the mask and saw the cake, her face lit up, and she complimented the decorations.

In turn, her parents praised her:

"You were a champ... You handled it, actually quite gracefully during a really big week. And you communicated really well."

The parents then encouraged Phoenix to blow out the candle on top, but not before Phoenix's dad said:

"We're channeling good menstrual health for Phoenix."
"Whatever she chooses to do with her body, that it's healthy. Your body is magical."

You can watch the video here:

@annuhleee

my heart 🥹

Fellow TikTokers were touched by all the effort the parents had put into making their daughter feel comfortable.

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

@annalee/TikTok

Puberty is already a lot for a young person to navigate, and the first few periods are just an added layer of confusion and possible shame.

It's important that more parents are changing the narrative around puberty and menstrual cycles, teaching their kids that these parts of life are natural and nothing to be ashamed of.

This is a memory that Phoenix will be able to hold onto for the rest of her life—specifically that knowledge her parents will love her no matter what.

Latest News

Randy Fine
Political News

MAGA Rep. Hit With Instant Backlash After Tweeting Truly Vile Post About Muslims And Dogs

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Political News

Hillary Clinton Epically Calls Out 'Disgraceful' Trump For Working With Putin Against Ukraine: 'He Has Betrayed The West'

Miss J. Alexander; Tyra Banks
Celebrities

Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Sarah Spain; JD Vance
Political News

ESPN Commentator Claps Back After Her Comments About 'Demon' Vance Spark Hate From MAGA Trolls

More from Trending

Marc Kennedy during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Curling Round Robin.
Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Canadian Olympic Curler Sparks Flurry Of Memes After He's Accused Of Cheating By 'Poking' Stone

Last week at the Winter Olympics, tensions ran high when Team Canada faced Sweden in the men’s curling event. A cheating controversy erupted after Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canadian curler Marc Kennedy of illegally touching the granite portion of a curling stone rather than the handle, which the rules prohibit.

Sweden further alleged a “double touch,” which occurs when a player makes contact with the stone after it passes the hog line.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilia Malinin
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ilia Malinin Hints At 'Vile Online Hatred' With Cryptic Instagram Post After Struggle At Olympics

Team USA's Ilia Malinin making any mistakes on the ice, let alone missing multiple combinations and taking two falls while attempting quads, couldn't have been further from what everyone expected during this year's Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately for him, instead of taking home gold this year, he faced multiple complications on the ice, including several single and double axels where they should have been quadruples, and two significant falls that led to multiple red marks on his routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
@kirstierobbb/TikTok

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Religion and education have been separated for a long time, and religion is similarly separated in the medical field.

But a sense of spirituality has at least been alluded to in the medical field, especially for patients who either go through a traumatic experience or who are on their deathbed—and TikToker @kirstierobbb believes it's time to talk about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Vox Media

GOP Slammed After Mocking JB Pritzker's Weight With Juvenile Valentine's Day Post

Republicans are facing bipartisan criticism after the national party shared a cruel post on X targeting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his weight on Valentine's Day.

The national GOP account shared an image depicting Pritzker eating fast food—including a burger, pizza, chicken, and nachos—alongside the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaliyah Steward speaks out about the controversy surrounding a Black History Month flyer at Florida A&M University.
WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando / YouTube

Florida A&M Does About-Face After Banning Student From Using 'Black' In Flyer For Black History Month Event

A Black History Month event at Florida A&M University ignited controversy after a student organizer said she was instructed to remove the word “Black” from promotional materials, a move the university has since described as a “staff-level error.”

For many, the directive struck a nerve at Florida’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Keep ReadingShow less