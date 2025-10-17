Dylan Sprouse Praised For Using Red Carpet To Raise Awareness About Endometriosis After Wife's Battle

Actor and former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse took the opportunity during red carpet interviews at the recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to discuss a cause near and dear to his heart: endometriosis.
Sprouse, who was there supporting his wife, model Barbara Palvin, quickly pivoted red carpet interviews into raising awareness for the disease, which affects around 10%-15% of women of reproductive age.
Palvin recently shared publicly about her surgery a few months ago to help alleviate some of the symptoms of the condition, and Sprouse had clearly taken it to heart, having watched what she went through.
He said:
“She was so strong to go through that herself, once she posted about it, which she was very nonchalant posting about something that happened to her, turns out a ton of people reached out to her...A ton of women who had experienced the same things, and I just don't think there's a lot of awareness about it.”
@enews
Dylan Sprouse talks about how he's supporting wife Barbara Palvin through her endometriosis journey. 🥹
Fans were joyful about how devoted and public he is about supporting his wife through her chronic illness, unfortunately sometimes a rare occurrence among celebrities.
@tanjayee/TikTok
@stephanienicole0994/TikTok
@abigailxhayes/TikTok
Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which cells usually located inside the uterus are found outside of it, often around the uterus and surrounding pelvic tissues. Normally, the products of those cells shed during menstruation. However, when they are outside the uterus, the products have nowhere to go and often can cause debilitatingly painful cysts and inflammation of those tissues.
Common symptoms of endometriosis include heavy and/or painful periods and general lower abdominal pain. In the long term, it can also affect fertility. It is also woefully under-researched, under-diagnosed, and notoriously complicated and expensive to treat, as the only current solution is surgery to both diagnose the condition and remove the extraneous tissue.
No wonder, then, that fans who live with endometriosis were so excited when Sprouse brought it up.
@j.ordsss/TikTok
@rachell_b29/TikTok
@user02951111/TikTok
@kayla__licious/TikTok
@kaylalovelace4/TikTok
Sprouse's choice to discuss this on the red carpet of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was him seizing a moment, as he knew he would probably be interviewed as the husband of a Victoria's Secret Angel.
He came prepared.
@yaretzy_lj/TikTok
@soulsearcher262/TikTok
@zulehma.go/TikTok
Sprouse and Balvin's recent public support of those who live with endometriosis has drawn awareness to the condition, helping people begin the process of getting diagnosed and treated. It's certainly a condition that needs an awareness campaign, often taking years to be diagnosed.
@analise_marie/TikTok
@dietcokeplsss/TikTok
Sprouse recently appeared in the comedy-action movie Under Fire, which came out in theaters this August.