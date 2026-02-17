Cardi B Claps Back Hard At Homeland Security After They Mock Her For Threatening To 'Jump' ICE At Her Concert

People unfamiliar with rap music may not know much about the art form or its stars.

The majority of the world might only know Cardi B as one of the women—with Megan Thee Stallion—behind the song "WAP" that was certified Platinum nine times in just the United States before hitting Diamond eligible status in late 2025 with 10 million units sold.

The hit song celebrated female sexuality in a way male artists had for decades, which had misogynistic and misogynoir Republicans and other political conservatives around the globe up in arms a few years ago.

But Cardi B is also a mother of four children who spoke out about her struggles with postpartum depression and mental health in general, encouraging people—especially teens—to seek help.

She also holds several records including the most #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female rapper, the highest-certified female rapper of all time in U.S. digital single sales, and eight Guinness World Records. And Cardi B has a Grammy, eight Billboard Music Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, six American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

People unfamiliar with Cardi B also may not know she’s been calling out MAGA Republican President Donald Trump for the bigotry central to his MAGA movement since his first term in office. Or that Cardi B claps back—hard—to her critics.

People unfamiliar with rap as an art form may not know about rap battles—often spontaneous displays of wit which require the wordsmiths to one up each other with clever insults. Or they may not be familiar with diss tracks, lyrics composed to mock, disrespect, or attack another person or artist.

Apparently whoever runs the social media accounts for Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is unfamiliar with both rap and Cardi B if they thought they could come for her online and emerge victorious—or at least unscathed.

The feud began on Wednesday, February 11, after Cardi B told attendees at the Palm Desert, California, stop of her Little Miss Drama tour what would happen if DHS's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attacked her fans at her concerts.

Cardi B asked the crowd:

"Where are my Latinos in the mother f*cking building?"

She then stated:

"Bitch, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they a**es. Bitch, I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, bitch!"

You can see her comments here:





On Thursday, the DHS social media minders were feeling cute and decided to poke back at Cardi B on X.

The cabinet-level federal agency posted:

"As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

Cardi B had previously stated in a live feed that as a young woman working as a stripper, she had "drugged and robbed" men who wanted to have sex with her, describing it as "what I had to do to survive" due to extreme poverty and an abusive relationship.

The irony of an administration headed by an individual with 34 felony convictions, numerous fraud judgments including defrauding a children's charity, fined for racist housing discrimination, and who was held legally and fiscally liable for sexual assault calling out anyone's criminality was entirely lost on DHS.

In response to the DHS post, Cardi B wrote:

"If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?"





@LeeMerrittesq/X

DHS might also be unfamiliar with getting ratio'd.

That's when you post a gotcha on Elon Musk's misogynistic, right-wing, MAGA-friendly platform and get 192.4k likes and the clap back from the Black, female rapper you just attacked gets 708.3k likes. That's over 515,000 more likes.

Then on Saturday, Cardi B kicked them again.

After news broke that DHS would need to shut down due to lack of funds, Cardi B posted a Dr. Evil GIF with the caption:

"I planned this"

People were loving the rapper's responses to the Trump administration's civil and human rights violations as well as their online attacks against her.

@bob_moss/X









@jelanijones/Bluesky

















now that's a vibe! cardi coming in hot with the bear mace? iconic. let’s protect our faves fiercely like cucumbers in a pickle factory! i'm here for the chaos!(re: @esqueer.net)

— Jerked Gherkins (@j3rkedgherkins.bsky.social) February 12, 2026 at 12:45 PM









I mean cool but I can’t possibly love her any more than I do

— Antilles (@wedgeantilles.bsky.social) February 12, 2026 at 5:55 PM









This makes me worried she’s going to be targeted. Of course there isn’t a jury that would convict her of whatever trumped up charges the DOJ will throw at her but they can still do some damage

— thebook-wyrm.bsky.social (@thebook-wyrm.bsky.social) February 12, 2026 at 9:52 AM





Cardi B’s legal team has buried anyone who tried to come at her. I think she knows how to pick a fighter

— lmhinh.bsky.social (@lmhinh.bsky.social) February 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM





@Aurkayne/X













@sadcommunistdog; @froglok/Bluesky

Of her past, Cardi B explained:

"I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are."

She also pointed out many of her male counterparts "glorify murder, violence, drugs and robbing" in their hit songs.

She added:

"I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [video], I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

"I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options."

Limited options due to extreme poverty and lack of opportunities—something else that the billionaires and millionaires of the Trump administration are also entirely unfamiliar with.