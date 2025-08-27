Rapper Offset Is Getting Dragged Hard After Blaming His Divorce On Cardi B Not Cooking For Him

Skip to content

CBS Reporter Freaks Out After Learning Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Got Engaged Moments Before Going Live

Offset's new rap song "Move On" is turning heads after he seemingly blames Cardi B for their failed marriage, calling her out for never cooking for him.

Aug 27, 2025
Rapper Offset is facing public pushback after trying to shade his ex, Cardi B, with lyrics about her not cooking for him—like it's 1925 instead of 2025.

Leading up to the release of the song "Move On," Offset told the Associated Press:

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace."
"I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

But once people heard the lyrics, fans are hoping Cardi B responds appropriately in musical form, with all the "love and peace" Offset deserves.

In "Move On," Offset raps:

"You never cooked [n-word]s no food \You just want to go out to Nobu\Telling me sh*t that you don’t do\Telling me sh*t that you won’t do\You f*cked around with the wrong dude\ Hope yo next [n-word] will be great"

To say people were having none of a serial adulterer's sexist, misogynist nonsense is an understatement.


@notoriousbxtch1/X




@Popu1arStranger/X





@XleonOnly/X

Several cited the lyrics from Cardi B's— Megan Thee Stallion—hit song "WAP."

@ohyessratii/X



In a post on Reddit, a user subtitled those lyrics with:

"Woman: He cheated on me 50! times, harassed me, spread revenge porn of me, abused me, threatened to kill me."
"Man: She don’t cook, she don’t clean."

r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

People went in on Offset there as well.

r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

In his career, Offset—who has a fanbase in his genre, but is far from a household name—has sold the equivalent of about 500,000 albums. Cardi B—who is well-known outside of rap and hip-hop—has sold over 100 million equivalent units in just the United States. She also holds numerous records, including highest-certified female rapper in the U.S. for digital single sales.

In the traditional home Offset seems to want, the primary breadwinner brings home the money and the other partner cooks and cleans.

Maybe if Offset had done a little less sleeping around and a lot more sweeping and cooking, his marriage would have been successful.

Hopefully he'll do better with the next woman who financially supports him.

