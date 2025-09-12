Cardi B Goes Viral After Revealing The Hilarious Reason She Wants To Have More Kids

For those not keeping up with her life, the words "Cardi B" and "kids" might not be the first two things that come to mind.
However, the rap artist has three children, with two of them coming during her work on her latest album, which is out September 19th. Cardi B already had one daughter, Kulture, who has been joined by siblings in the recent years.
Cardi B is making the rounds to promote her new album, which led to the sort of charming confession that could only come from Cardi.
While on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the two of them got into a discussion about her children, and if she wanted to have more. She does, she said, but not for the reason that you might usually give.
No, Cardi B gave her the straight, honest truth, in a deeply hilarious way.
“The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a [nursing] home. One of them is gonna wipe my butt!”
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Commenters were deeply amused by her reasoning, because that's usually an inside thought that we don't share with others, let along an entire studio audience and those watching at home.
@karengutloff2004/YouTube
@bobbielopez1542/YouTube
Some people, including care teams but also fellow "butt wipers," chimed in with their experience. The job does often fall to daughters, and can come with serious impacts on the caregiver's health and potential for burnout.
@SincerlyLaCrystal/YouTube
@kaydeeedavis3371/YouTube
Still, super funny stuff. While Cardi B is mostly known for her rap career, some people were thinking she could easily switch tracks to comedy.
@satya_satori/YouTube
Cardi B is known and beloved by her fans for her unpolished honesty, unfiltered sometimes to a fault.
@kerrylarry8110/YouTube
@wileyjohnson5681/YouTube
@cameshiathaw9965/YouTube
The rest of the interview is also charming, even if just to see how happy she is to talk about her children and their lives together. But she keeps it real, making sure her children know her roots and the world that formed their mom.
“They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends, they still outside, they still in the hood and everything."
@alissonlaroche626/YouTube
@DANIEB811/YouTube
As Cardi B has over a month until her album drops, it will be an interesting press tour to watch.
@moniquemonique7543/YouTube
Her new album Am I the Drama? drops on September 18.