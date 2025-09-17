Skip to content

Bizarre AI Image Of Charlie Kirk Meeting Malcolm X In Heaven Has People Shaking Their Heads

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nick Cannon Admits That Fathering 12 Children Was 'Careless' And Unintentional

Nick Cannon
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images

The Masked Singer host opened up on The Breakfast Club podcast about how "trauma" played into his fathering of 12 children with six different women.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Nick Cannon has been a subject of speculation for years, specifically because of his polyamorous relationships and now 12 children.

In 2022, Cannon welcomed his eleventh child, Beautiful Zeppelin, with DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa, and his twelfth child, Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott.

Though Cannon professed that all of his relationships were loving, nurturing, and open, and that all of his children were made from love, some people still raised their eyebrows. In 2022, Cannon was openly dating De La Rosa, Scott, and also Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole, while coparenting with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

While appearing on the Breakfast Club podcast, Cannon opened up about being in therapy, being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder, not initially responding well to his breakup with Mariah Carey, and how having 12 children may have been a response to trauma, rather than a mindful decision.

Cannon now has healthy coparenting relationships with all six moms, but he's discovered through therapy that while he wouldn't change his relationships, he might have been more mindful about preparing for children and the mindset he had going into fatherhood.

Cannon reflected:

"A lot of it, if we're being completely honest, a lot of it is the trauma that I was experiencing of not knowing how to handle divorce. You know what I mean? And me acting out because I'm like, 'Oh, I'm the man now!'"
"Instead of healing and doing what I should have actually did, I just jumped out there, like distractions from the actual work that I probably should have done."
"For a long time, I was like, 'Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny. Everything else will figure itself out.' And I just didn't do the work. So then I looked up, you know, 12 kids later."

While he wouldn't change his kids, he thought receiving therapy sooner might have helped him plan better.

"I'm like, 'Wow, I could have done things very differently. But I stand firm on all of my decisions, because I love all my kids, I love my family infrastructure. But I know it all started from a place of pain and not really healing properly."
"It wasn't like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money, because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move."
"I think I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been a little different in certain scenarios."

You can watch the podcast segment here:

Some viewers found this to be a great example of preaching to the choir.

Child after child, people have openly questioned over the years if Nick Cannon was being mindful in his relationships and his fatherhood, and whether parenting so many children and navigating so many relationships at once was his way of avoiding something else. Hearing him admit it on the podcast was validation.

Not to mention the fact that the last time Cannon appeared on the podcast, co-host Jess Hilarious brought this exact subject up and suggested that being attracted to parenting so many children might be a response to trauma, and not only did Cannon deny her theory, but she was openly criticized online for misreading the situation, being hateful, and overstepping.

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

@breakfastclubam/Instagram

Everyone's journey is different, and that includes our trauma and how we react to it, and our life choices. Though a lot of people on the outside looking in thought they could see what was happening, it was important for Cannon to go through this process and realize it for himself.

While he might not regret anything from his past, knowing what he knows now will help him to make more informed and mindful decisions in the future.

Latest News

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Cory Booker
Political News

Cory Booker Epically Shuts Down FBI Director Kash Patel During Shouting Match In Congress

Chris Pratt
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Roasted For Pretending To Close His Eyes While Praying In Viral Video

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Griping About 'Sissy' New NFL Kickoff Rule In Unhinged Rant

Mehdi Hasan; JD Vance
Political News

Political Commentator Epically Fact-Checks Vance's Baseless Claims About Political Violence

More from Entertainment/celebrities

group of people using laptop computers in an office
Annie Spratt on Unsplash

People Open Up About The Biggest Morons They've Ever Worked With

Have you ever met someone who made you wonder how they survive day-to-day? Simple tasks seem beyond their ccapabilities.

Have you ever worked with someone whose skills are completely inadequate for sustainment of life—let alone the needs of the job?

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael "Ted" Cruz; screenshot of video Cruz posted on X
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @tedcruz/X

Ted Cruz Dragged Over Cringey Video Of Him Painting Over Charlie Kirk Graffiti In Houston

On Sunday, Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz exploited graffiti—allegedly found on a busy roadway in Houston—that was unkind toward murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for a self-promoting photo-op and video.

He then posted both still images and the video on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

AG Pam Bondi Hit With MAGA Backlash After Vowing To Crack Down On 'Hate Speech'

In a Monday appearance on The Katie Miller (wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller) Podcast, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, declared her plan to use the First Amendment's hate speech exception to target purveyors of bigoted rhetoric.

Countries with laws that criminalize or restrict hate speech—which include most developed democracies, especially in Europe—define it as "communications that incite hatred, violence, or discrimination" against specific groups based on protected characteristics such as race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Country music chaos hit new heights when Zach Bryan climbed a barbed-wire fence to confront Gavin Adcock.
Joshua Applegate/Getty Images; Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Zach Bryan Confronts Rival

Country music’s latest feud has nothing to do with chart positions or CMA trophies—it’s Zach Bryan channeling his inner WWE stuntman on a barbed-wire fence while Gavin Adcock filmed the whole thing like Nashville’s messiest social media troll.

The spectacle went down at Oklahoma’s Born & Raised Festival when Bryan, hometown hero of Oologah, crashed Gabriella Rose’s set and couldn’t resist spitting out some live-mic shade:

Keep ReadingShow less
Frankie Muniz
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Frankie Muniz Reveals He Turned Down Hosting 'SNL' As A Kid For A Chance To Meet His Celebrity Crush

During awards season each year, it feels like all of the big-name actors have to be in a thousand places at once. From accepting awards to walking the red carpet to presenting awards to their colleagues, there's no end to the obligations, fun, and excitement.

But sometimes, obligations might overlap—and actors might have to make a tough choice about which event to attend. For Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, his tough choice came back in 2000, and he wrestled with it for the most adorable reason.

Keep ReadingShow less