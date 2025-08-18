Halle Berry Hilariously Trolls Ex-Husband After His Comments About Her Not Being 'Motherly'

Halle Berry's ex-husband, former MLB star David Justice, recently had a lot to say about why he divorced her back in the '90s—and Berry is giving it right back.
Justice sparked quite a bit of controversy online last week when he told the host of podcast All the Smoke that he divorced Berry because she wasn't "motherly" enough and didn't cook or clean to his liking at the time.
That sexist nonsense didn't go over very well—including with Berry, it seems, who had the perfect shady response on Instagram.
Berry posted a carousel of photos showing how she spent her birthday, looking gorgeous in a bikini on a tropical vacation with her children and current beau Van Hunt.
And the caption on the post was a subtle but direct dig at Justice.
"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering"
Perfect.
The photos even included an adorable hand-made card and envelope from one of her two children, Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo-Robert Martinez, to make sure Justice got the point about the "mothering" part.
The photos did not actually include any visible cooking or cleaning, however, which made it all the more clear what she was referencing.
Justice called these items out specifically in his podcast comments:
"Okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?"
"At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem motherly, and then we started having issues."
Justice did admit that if he and Berry had known about therapy at the time, they may have been able to save the marriage, so hopefully he's evolved since then and just didn't articulate himself well. Because otherwise? Yikes.
And on Instagram, fans were definitely crowning Berry the winner in this particular beef.
As perfectly shady as her Instagram post was, the best revenge, as the saying goes, is a life well lived, and Berry certainly seems to be doing just that. Your move, Mr. Justice.