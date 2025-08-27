Skip to content

Rapper Offset Is Getting Dragged Hard After Blaming His Divorce On Cardi B Not Cooking For Him

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pritzker Perfectly Claps Back After Trump Tells Him To 'Spend More Time At The Gym'

Screenshot of JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Chicago Live; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to Trump's dig that he "ought to spend more time at the gym," telling reporters "it takes one to know one."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued the perfect response to President Donald Trump after Trump said Pritzker "ought to spend more time at the gym"—quite the laugh coming from a man who isn't in shape himself.

Pritzker's weight has long been the subject of attacks—Trump has previously said Pritzker was “too busy eating” to lead his state—and Trump added his latest insult to the mix while complaining about Democratic governors who've pushed back against his plans to deploy military troops into their states.

He said:

“I hate to barge in on a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians like a guy like Pritzker. He ought to spend more time in the gym, actually.”

Pritzker said the following when alerted about what Trump had said:

"It takes one to know one on the weight question. And the president, of course, himself, is not in good shape. So, he ought to respond to that from me.”
“I would say also that his personal attacks on me are just evidence of a guy who’s still living in fifth grade. He’s the kind of bully that throws invectives at people, because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”

You can hear what Pritzker said in the video below.

The funny thing about Trump's attack, as Pritzker said, is that it sounded like he was describing himself.

Trump isn't exactly known to be a looker but he has nonetheless declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.

Trump has also been vocal about his aversion to exercise. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Trump expressed skepticism about the benefits of exercise, stating that people who work out regularly are often at risk of injuries and health issues.

At the time, he said:

“All my friends who work out all the time, they’re going for knee replacements, hip replacements — they’re a disaster."

Trump's personal habits suggest that, regardless of his environment, engaging in physical exercise is unlikely to become part of his routine.

People loved Pritzker's response—and joined him in pointing out Trump's hypocrisy.


Pritzker's response came in the days after the Washington Post reported that the Pentagon has been planning a military intervention in Chicago for weeks, including mobilizing several thousand National Guard members and weighing the deployment of active-duty troops.

The discussions come even as Chicago’s crime rate has fallen amid targeted violence-intervention programs funded by the city and federal government. Recently, however, the Justice Department cut grant funding for those efforts.

Latest News

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutal Reminder After Making Brazen Claim About Trump's 'Transparency'

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Donald Trump

Trump Had A Shockingly Normal Reaction To Travis And Taylor's Engagement—And He's Getting Roasted Alive For It

Two women resting their heads on a man's shoulders
Trending

People Who've Had A Threesome Reveal What Surprised Them Most

Donald Trump; Wes Moore
Political News

Trump Dragged After Claiming Maryland Governor Gave Him Dubious Compliment In Private

More from News/political-news

Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts his handprints in cement during the "The Walking Dead" Photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Masturbation Theory

The math is indeed mathing for content creator Jon Shefsky, who boldly guesstimated just how many times The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan takes his trusty “little Lucille” for a spin.

His formula? Calluses. That’s right—Shefsky analyzed the actor’s roughened palms like an archaeologist at Pompeii and landed on a staggering number: 20 times a week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Benson Boone
Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

Viral Photo Of Benson Boone's Tour Stage Sparks Hilariously NSFW Comparison

You know what? We've all been there. Something important has come our way, and we've worked really, really hard to put everything together perfectly, only for something to go horribly, embarrassingly wrong.

Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)

Keep ReadingShow less
Jameela Jamil; Serena Williams
Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil Uncomfortable with Serena's Ads

Heads up, dear readers: This article dives into weight loss drugs, diet culture, body image, and celebrity endorsements. Read with care—and maybe a healthy dose of side-eye and snark.

When Serena Williams revealed she had lost 31 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication through the telehealth platform Ro, the internet responded as it always does: part applause, part skepticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maren Morris
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

Country Star Maren Morris Speaks Out After Fan Groped Her During Meet-And-Greet

No matter how fun an event might be, it seems there are always people who try to ruin it for everyone around them. But country singer Maren Morris isn't going to let a few inappropriate fans get in her way.

While touring in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 22, she participated in a meet-and-greet in preparation for her latest release, Dreamsicle, which she would perform that night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Hit With Backlash After Saying He's 'Scared' To Go To Kids' Movies Due To LGBTQ+ Representation

Rapper and grandparent Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—who performs under the name Snoop Dogg—is drawing criticism for his latest homophobic comments, years after the performer claimed he was a reformed bigot.

Speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, Broadus recalled watching the Disney Pixar Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kiss between two women, married to each other, that had homophobes calling for boycotts when the film came out in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less