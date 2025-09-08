Skip to content

People Expose Things That Have Clearly Been Proven To Be A Government Cover-Up

Pritzker Claps Back Hard After Ted Cruz Fat-Shames Him With 'Domino's Pizza Line' Dig

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave Republican Sen. Ted Cruz a blistering reminder after Cruz said he wouldn't want to get between Pritzker and "the Domino's Pizza line."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 08, 2025
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker clapped back at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz said he wouldn't want to get between Pritzker and "the Domino's Pizza line," attacking Pritzker over his weight in response to Pritzker's criticism of President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

Speaking on Newsmax, Cruz referred to Pritzker as "a disgusting racist bigot" for pushing back against Trump's plan, suggesting Pritzker and other Democrats think "Latinos support illegal immigration."

He said:

"What a disgusting racist bigot JB Pritzker is. I don’t want to get between J.B. Pritzker and the Domino’s Pizza line, but I’ll tell you what I am willing to get between is him and his open doors for every human trafficker, every drug trafficker, every MS-13 and Tren De Aragua gang member."
"The Democrats claim Latinos support illegal immigration but I've got news for you, JB. In the state of Texas in 2024, Donald Trump carried the Latino vote and so did I because our communities, like every community, are the victims of the violence of these illegal aliens and gang members that the Democrats trafficked into this country."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Pritzker later responded with this zinger:

"And I would never want to get between Ted and a trip to Cancun when there’s an emergency in Texas."

You can see what he wrote below.

Pritzker's response was a reference to the time Cruz went on holiday to Cancún instead of being there for his constituents during the 2021 Texas winter storm and power disaster that cost hundreds of lives—and people joined him in criticizing Cruz.


Pritzker's weight has long been the subject of attacks—Trump has previously said Pritzker was “too busy eating” to lead his state—and Trump recently mocked Pritzker again while complaining about Democratic governors who've pushed back against his plans to deploy military troops into their states.

Last month, Trump said Pritzker "ought to spend more time at the gym." Pritzker responded that "it takes one to know one on the weight question," adding that Trump is "the kind of bully that throws invectives at people, because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”

