Skip to content

RFK Jr. Posts Bonkers Video Working Out Shirtless In Jeans With Kid Rock—And The Internet Can't

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Hit With Instant Backlash After Tweeting Truly Vile Post About Muslims And Dogs

Randy Fine
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Randy Fine sparked outrage after tweeting a disgusting comparison between Muslims and dogs.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Florida Republican Representative Randy Fine is facing harsh criticism after publishing a bigoted tweet that draws a comparison between Muslim people and dogs.

Fine said he was reacting to an online post from Palestinian American activist Nerdeen Kiswani, who wrote that dogs belonged in society but not inside homes, calling them unclean. Kiswani later told NBC News the remark was satirical and part of a local New York debate about dog waste following a recent snowstorm.

But he nonetheless thought it was a good idea to tweet out the following:

"If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one."

You can see his post below.

Fine's post went viral and in remarks to NBC News, Kiswani accused Fine of having a “documented pattern of dehumanizing Palestinians and Muslims” and said that “there has been a troubling pattern in which anti Muslim and anti Palestinian rhetoric from elected officials has not been met with the level of accountability we would expect if almost any other community were discussed this way.”

Fine doubled down in remarks to Newsmax, saying that his post "was in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because to some Muslims, it bothers them." He said that if Muslims are "going to make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy."

Fine was swiftly called out.




Fine, who took office less than a year ago in a special election, made a name for himself as a state politician in Florida for his regular bigoted takes.

Notably, he once claimed that the whole LGBTQ+ community should be "erased" if they continue to "target children."

At the time, Fine was trying to push through a bill that would penalize businesses that allow children to view "adult live performances." He drew attention to Pride organizers in his district who applied for a permit to hold a festival he discovered would include a "Drag Queen Story Hour."

Fine attempted to use his opponents' arguments against them by pretending to be shocked by the idea that the LGBTQ+ community was being associated with those who supposedly "target children" and insinuated that anyone who opposed his bill had ulterior motives.

He said that if advancing his legislation "means erasing a community because you have to target children, [then] damn right, we ought to do it."

Latest News

Danny Spud;
Trending

Illinois Teen Becomes Instant Meme After Punching Pro-ICE Classmate In Viral Video

Mehcad Brooks (left) and James Van Der Beek (right) are pictured prior to Van Der Beek’s death in February 2026.
Trending

Close Friend Of James Van Der Beek Slams Critics Of His Family's GoFundMe In Scathing Post

Barack Obama
Political News

Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Political News

Hillary Clinton Epically Calls Out 'Disgraceful' Trump For Working With Putin Against Ukraine: 'He Has Betrayed The West'

More from News/political-news

Miss J. Alexander; Tyra Banks
Netflix; Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Tyra Banks wanted to share her side of the story and do some big reveals in the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, but if she was hoping the docuseries would improve her image to the public, she was sadly mistaken.

Past model contestants have already gone public about their time on the show, but now, people from behind the scenes, like one of the show's photographers and judges, Nigel Barker, the creative director, Jay Manuel, and judge and runway coach Miss J. Alexander, have all come forward with their experiences, and the history might be darker than we ever expected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sarah Spain; JD Vance
@spain2323/Instagram; Kevin Lamarque/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN Commentator Claps Back After Her Comments About 'Demon' Vance Spark Hate From MAGA Trolls

Emmy-winning sports reporter Sarah Spain drew the ire of the MAGA minions after commenting on having to sit near MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance at a Team USA women's hockey game. Spain is covering the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

In addition to her 15 year career at ESPN, Spain also hosts the award-winning daily iHeart women's sports Good Game with Sarah Spain podcast and serves as Content Director for the iHeart Women's Sports Network for iHeartMedia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marc Kennedy during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Curling Round Robin.
Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Canadian Olympic Curler Sparks Flurry Of Memes After He's Accused Of Cheating By 'Poking' Stone

Last week at the Winter Olympics, tensions ran high when Team Canada faced Sweden in the men’s curling event. A cheating controversy erupted after Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canadian curler Marc Kennedy of illegally touching the granite portion of a curling stone rather than the handle, which the rules prohibit.

Sweden further alleged a “double touch,” which occurs when a player makes contact with the stone after it passes the hog line.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ilia Malinin
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ilia Malinin Hints At 'Vile Online Hatred' With Cryptic Instagram Post After Struggle At Olympics

Team USA's Ilia Malinin making any mistakes on the ice, let alone missing multiple combinations and taking two falls while attempting quads, couldn't have been further from what everyone expected during this year's Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately for him, instead of taking home gold this year, he faced multiple complications on the ice, including several single and double axels where they should have been quadruples, and two significant falls that led to multiple red marks on his routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @kirstierobbb's TikTok video
@kirstierobbb/TikTok

ICU Nurse Reveals The Eerie 'Inner Shift' That Always Happens Before A Patient Passes Away

Religion and education have been separated for a long time, and religion is similarly separated in the medical field.

But a sense of spirituality has at least been alluded to in the medical field, especially for patients who either go through a traumatic experience or who are on their deathbed—and TikToker @kirstierobbb believes it's time to talk about it.

Keep ReadingShow less