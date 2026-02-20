Australian Olympics Reporter Issues Blunt Apology After Appearing Drunk On Live TV—And That Is How You Do It

Australian sports reporter Danika Mason has apologized for apparently having a bit TOO much fun at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics this week.
On February 17, Mason did her live report from the Games for Australia's Channel 9 while obviously hammered. Three sheets to the wind. Schnockered!
Slurring her words the entire time, Mason went on a handful of rambling tangents about the price of coffee and, of all things, iguanas, in what has to be the most hilarious newscast blooper reel in history.
Naturally, it went viral, and had no shortage of online killjoys pearl-clutching while the rest of us who like fun howled with laughter. Regardless, Mason quickly posted an apology.
During her rambling report, Mason lodged a complaint that will surely resonate with most Americans these days.
"Literally like the price of coffee over here is actually fine. It’s more the price of coffee in the U.S. that we’re gonna have to get used to."
Okay, Danika! No idea what one has to do with the other but you are definitely right about American prices on, well, basically everything.
She then went on to address another pressing issue:
"I’m not sure about the iguanas, where are we going with that one?"
EXACTLY. I'm always saying this. When will someone do something about the iguanas!
Anyway, Mason apologized the following day, explaining that she fell victim to the wiles of altitude and booze.
"I shouldn't have had a drink, especially in these conditions. It's cold, we've got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn't help as well."
Altitude does make the body process alcohol much faster, which is why it always seems to hit so much harder on a plane. So there's your fun fact for the day.
She went on to profusely apologize.
"It's not the standard I set myself. So in saying that, I’m genuinely really sorry and I’m thanking everyone for those messages I’ve received as well."
On social media, many people felt she had no reason to apologize. After all, what's her crime, being hilarious?!
Honestly, she should be promoted. Get on it, Channel 9!