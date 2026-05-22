Trump Was Just Asked If He's Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding—And His Response Is Hilariously Brutal

President Donald Trump had a hilariously brutal response after a reporter asked him if he planned to attend the wedding of his son Donald Trump Jr. in the Bahamas this weekend, saying the event is "not good timing for me."

Trump Jr.—who was previously engaged to current U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle—will marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson this weekend, but Trump made it pretty clear the event isn't exactly at the top of his list of priorities, pointing to the war in Iran and "other things" that are keeping him busy.

He told reporters:

"He'd like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair, and I'm gonna try and make it. I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things."

"That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course."

Even weirder, Trump described his own child as "a person I've known a very long time":

"He’s a person I’ve known for a long time. I hope they have a great marriage."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Considering Trump’s golf outings have cost taxpayers at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses since he returned to office—he's made over 60 trips since beginning his second term—to hear that his own son's wedding doesn't fit into his schedule is wild.

His response said pretty much everything you need to know about the relationship he has with his own kid—and social media users are cackling.





Given that Trump referred to his son as "a person," it seems pretty clear the relationship between father and son is a very, very distant one no matter how Trump Jr. likes to present it.

Recently, Trump Jr. was called out after sharing a video of his arrival at the White House from Mar-a-Lago via Marine One for a "sleepover at dad's house," sparking heavy criticism.

Aside from the fact that the White House is not Trump’s personal property—it is a federally maintained public building that belongs to the American people—Trump Jr.'s fawning post shows he's really trying to get his father's attention... and failing, if his wedding is anything to go by.