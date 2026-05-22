Skip to content

Khloé Kardashian Under Fire After Admitting She Had Her Two Cats Declawed After Being 'Misadvised'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

$1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization' Slush Fund Totally Backfires On Trump After Republican Senators Melt Down In Contentious Meeting

Donald Trump
Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A meeting between Republican senators and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about President Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' reportedly went off the rails, with senators canceling plans to vote on funding for immigration enforcement—and Trump's ballroom.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A meeting between Republican senators and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche went off the rails, dooming President Donald Trump's "Anti-Weaponization Fund" after lawmakers canceled their plans to vote on funding for immigration enforcement and the White House ballroom construction.

The Justice Department said Monday it was creating the fund as part of a deal in which Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. But despite a press release, memo, and a newly-released settlement agreement, many details about the program remain unclear.

The agreement states that within 30 days, the so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” will establish its own funding structure, rules, conditions, and claim requirements. The DOJ has so far provided few specifics about who qualifies, how applications will be reviewed, or how officials arrived at the fund’s $1.776 billion price tag, besides it being a reference to the nation's founding in 1776.

The department suggested the money is intended for people allegedly targeted because of their political beliefs, and the fund is widely expected to include January 6 insurrectionists among potential recipients. Blanche previously told lawmakers that “anybody could apply,” with decisions left to a panel of commissioners that he will help appoint.

The agreement also says time spent in prison or federal custody because of alleged “lawfare and weaponization” from “any source” could factor into compensation decisions.

But Republicans were nonetheless concerned about this fund and Blanche's trip to Capitol Hill on Thursday proved fruitless, with senators reportedly emerging from the meeting frustrated and largely unwilling to speak publicly.

Lawmakers later scrapped plans for a vote and instead began their Memorial Day recess early, a move that could make it even harder for Republicans to pass party-line legislation in the weeks ahead, particularly as Trump continues to clash with incumbent senators and with the midterms on the horizon.

North Carolina Republican Senator Ted Budd told reporters:

“We were ready to move this, we want to get our enforcement officers regularly funded, and unfortunately, some decisions were made that got that off the rails. I'm done."

But a spokesperson for the Justice Department downplayed concerns, saying Blanche's meeting was “a healthy discussion” and said the anti-weaponization fund is an entirely separate matter from the Senate’s “budget reconciliation” process:

“He made clear that the Anti-Weaponization Fund announced Monday has nothing to do with reconciliation; indeed, not a single dime from the money the President is seeking in reconciliation would go toward anything having to do with the Fund. We will continue to work with the Senate to get critical reconciliation funds approved.”

But no one's buying that—especially now that the GOP has opted to go home and scuttle a top Trump priority.


Per Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, the White House “dropped a bomb in the middle of a pretty well planned out reconciliation bill to help deliver on one of President Trump’s priorities," underscoring how much the slush fund upended negotiations on immigration enforcement and the ballroom.

One proposal Republicans reportedly discussed to limit the settlement fund would have barred January 6 defendants convicted of assaulting police officers from receiving payouts.

But the GOP is advancing the legislation through a special budget reconciliation process, which allows Republicans to bypass Democratic support while still giving Democrats the opportunity to challenge provisions they argue are unrelated to budget matters.

The lack of progress in the Senate was already frustrating House Republicans as Memorial Day weekend approached and lawmakers began leaving Washington. On Wednesday, 10 House Republicans missed the chamber’s final vote of the day, a number that doubled the amount of absent Democrats.

Latest News

Jenna Bush Hager
Trending

Jenna Bush Hager Just Sounded Off On Book Bans With A Mic Drop Rant—And She's Absolutely Right

Screenshot of Angus King holding up bath mat
Trending

Maine Senator Calls Out Medicare Spending By Offering $11 Bath Mat Solution—And People Are Nodding Hard

Screenshot of John Kennedy discussing Cuba on Fox News
Funny News

MAGA Senator's Rant About Cuba's 'Incompetent' Leadership Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump's Commencement Speech Claim That The U.S. Is 'Hot' Right Now Turns Into Hilariously Brutal Self-Own

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots from @tiktoktimmay8's TikTok video
@tiktoktimmay8/TikTok

Dad Brutally Reviews Perfumes During Daughter's Birthday Party At Ulta In Hilarious Viral TikTok

For those who did not know, having a birthday party at Ulta Beauty is now a possibility. Complete with skincare sessions, mini-makeovers, discounts, and goodie bags, it's kind of perfect for teens and tweens who are enthusiastic about makeup and skincare.

But while the birthday party is going on, what is a bored parent to do?

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @dadgummit10's TikTok video
@dadgummit10/TikTok

Guy Goes Viral After Bombing Job Interview With Hilarious Answer To 'What's Your Weakness?'—And Oof

Let's face it: every single one of us has flopped at least one job interview. Whether we knew in the moment that it wasn't going well, or it only hit us later how spectacularly we'd missed the mark, we've all been there.

But at least most of us can say that we didn't freeze up and start spouting facts about our favorite snack.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photographer taking photos of newlyweds
Erstudiostok/Getty Images

Couple's Engagement Photo Goes Viral For Its Unintentional Optical Illusion—And We Can't Stop Laughing

When two people are planning to get married, there are countless details to consider, often to create an incredibly beautiful and aesthetic wedding.

One detail that most couples take very seriously is the photographer who will take the wedding photos and help create an engagement announcement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Redditor imfrom_mars_'s photo of a textbook that includes a ChatGPT prompt
u/imfrom_mars_/Reddit

ChatGPT Response Appears To Make It Into School Textbook—And We're Doomed

Students are being actively discouraged from using ChatGPT and other AI-generation tools, as they are expected to learn their educational concepts and be able to put them into practice. They are also not supposed to use these tools while writing papers or during at-home tests.

Given how expensive grade school and college textbooks are, it is reasonable that educational writers and content professionals should be held to the same standards. Wouldn't it make sense for them to use the knowledge of their field, rather than what's been fed into ChatGPT, to make a textbook a worthwhile purchase for students?

Keep ReadingShow less
Kacey Musgraves attends the 2026 ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Sparks Backlash With Dismissive Response To Criticism That Her New Clothing Line Isn't Size-Inclusive

Kacey Musgraves' new Walmart collaboration was designed to bring her signature style to shoppers nationwide, but not everyone is feeling included. Shortly after the collection launched, critics questioned its size range—and Musgraves' response has since become a controversy of its own.

Reflecting on the partnership, Musgraves explained:

Keep ReadingShow less