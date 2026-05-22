Skip to content

Khloé Kardashian Under Fire After Admitting She Had Her Two Cats Declawed After Being 'Misadvised'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator's Rant About Cuba's 'Incompetent' Leadership Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Screenshot of John Kennedy discussing Cuba on Fox News
Fox News

Republican Senator John Kennedy ranted on Fox News about how Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people"—and the call is coming from inside the house.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy had everyone thinking the same thing after complaining in a Fox News interview that Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people."

Kennedy made the remarks after federal prosecutors in the United States announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

The Justice Department alleges that Castro, who was Cuba’s defense minister at the time, played a central role in the decision to have Cuban fighter jets destroy two civilian planes on Feb. 24, 1996. The attack killed four people, drew widespread international condemnation, and sharply escalated tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

Prosecutors charged Castro with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts related to destroying an aircraft. Five additional defendants were also named in the indictment.

After the indictment was announced, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel dismissed the case as political theater and accused the Trump administration of “lying and manipulating” the events of 1996 to justify possible military action against Cuba.

Responding to this news, Kennedy said:

"Fidel Castro, the original Castro, was pretty smart. He was evil but he was smart. But these asshats since then have just been incompetent. They are like three-wheeled shopping carts."
“I mean they are incompetent. All they know how to do is oppress people. They take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people of Cuba.”
“And that’s not a model for success, and they’re gone and they just don’t know it yet, whether we do it through an invasion or not. I'd rather do it the easy way but that's kinda up to the communists who are running it."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Kennedy could have easily been talking about the Trump administration and didn't seem to hear himself as he spoke.

Efforts to restore funding for ICE and border patrol operations—agencies already facing criticism over alleged human rights abuses tied to the nationwide immigration crackdown—have stalled amid disputes over unrelated spending proposals attached to the legislation.

The roughly $70 billion bill became bogged down in controversy over a proposed $1 billion security package connected to President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom, as well as a separate $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund that is boon for Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists Trump claims have been "treated unfairly" after attacking the nation's seat of government.

Moreover, additional terms disclosed this week reveal that the IRS is barred from pursuing certain past tax matters involving Trump, his family, businesses, and affiliated entities under the settlement the Justice Department reached to resolve Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the agency.

According to the agreement, dated Tuesday and signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the federal government is “forever barred and precluded” from bringing prosecutions, examinations, or claims tied to matters previously pending before the IRS, including tax returns Trump filed before the settlement.

Critics of the agreement have described the arrangement as “self-dealing,” noting that Trump oversees the executive branch agencies responsible for deciding how to handle litigation he initiated in his personal capacity.

People wondered why Kennedy isn't just looking in the mirror.


Unsurprisingly, every accusation is a confession.

Latest News

Jenna Bush Hager
Trending

Jenna Bush Hager Just Sounded Off On Book Bans With A Mic Drop Rant—And She's Absolutely Right

Screenshot of Angus King holding up bath mat
Trending

Maine Senator Calls Out Medicare Spending By Offering $11 Bath Mat Solution—And People Are Nodding Hard

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

$1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization' Slush Fund Totally Backfires On Trump After Republican Senators Melt Down In Contentious Meeting

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump's Commencement Speech Claim That The U.S. Is 'Hot' Right Now Turns Into Hilariously Brutal Self-Own

More from Trending/funny-news

Screenshots from @tiktoktimmay8's TikTok video
@tiktoktimmay8/TikTok

Dad Brutally Reviews Perfumes During Daughter's Birthday Party At Ulta In Hilarious Viral TikTok

For those who did not know, having a birthday party at Ulta Beauty is now a possibility. Complete with skincare sessions, mini-makeovers, discounts, and goodie bags, it's kind of perfect for teens and tweens who are enthusiastic about makeup and skincare.

But while the birthday party is going on, what is a bored parent to do?

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @dadgummit10's TikTok video
@dadgummit10/TikTok

Guy Goes Viral After Bombing Job Interview With Hilarious Answer To 'What's Your Weakness?'—And Oof

Let's face it: every single one of us has flopped at least one job interview. Whether we knew in the moment that it wasn't going well, or it only hit us later how spectacularly we'd missed the mark, we've all been there.

But at least most of us can say that we didn't freeze up and start spouting facts about our favorite snack.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photographer taking photos of newlyweds
Erstudiostok/Getty Images

Couple's Engagement Photo Goes Viral For Its Unintentional Optical Illusion—And We Can't Stop Laughing

When two people are planning to get married, there are countless details to consider, often to create an incredibly beautiful and aesthetic wedding.

One detail that most couples take very seriously is the photographer who will take the wedding photos and help create an engagement announcement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Redditor imfrom_mars_'s photo of a textbook that includes a ChatGPT prompt
u/imfrom_mars_/Reddit

ChatGPT Response Appears To Make It Into School Textbook—And We're Doomed

Students are being actively discouraged from using ChatGPT and other AI-generation tools, as they are expected to learn their educational concepts and be able to put them into practice. They are also not supposed to use these tools while writing papers or during at-home tests.

Given how expensive grade school and college textbooks are, it is reasonable that educational writers and content professionals should be held to the same standards. Wouldn't it make sense for them to use the knowledge of their field, rather than what's been fed into ChatGPT, to make a textbook a worthwhile purchase for students?

Keep ReadingShow less
Kacey Musgraves attends the 2026 ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Sparks Backlash With Dismissive Response To Criticism That Her New Clothing Line Isn't Size-Inclusive

Kacey Musgraves' new Walmart collaboration was designed to bring her signature style to shoppers nationwide, but not everyone is feeling included. Shortly after the collection launched, critics questioned its size range—and Musgraves' response has since become a controversy of its own.

Reflecting on the partnership, Musgraves explained:

Keep ReadingShow less