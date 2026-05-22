MAGA Senator's Rant About Cuba's 'Incompetent' Leadership Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy had everyone thinking the same thing after complaining in a Fox News interview that Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people."

Kennedy made the remarks after federal prosecutors in the United States announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

The Justice Department alleges that Castro, who was Cuba’s defense minister at the time, played a central role in the decision to have Cuban fighter jets destroy two civilian planes on Feb. 24, 1996. The attack killed four people, drew widespread international condemnation, and sharply escalated tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

Prosecutors charged Castro with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts related to destroying an aircraft. Five additional defendants were also named in the indictment.

After the indictment was announced, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel dismissed the case as political theater and accused the Trump administration of “lying and manipulating” the events of 1996 to justify possible military action against Cuba.

Responding to this news, Kennedy said:

"Fidel Castro, the original Castro, was pretty smart. He was evil but he was smart. But these asshats since then have just been incompetent. They are like three-wheeled shopping carts."

“I mean they are incompetent. All they know how to do is oppress people. They take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people of Cuba.”

“And that’s not a model for success, and they’re gone and they just don’t know it yet, whether we do it through an invasion or not. I'd rather do it the easy way but that's kinda up to the communists who are running it."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Kennedy could have easily been talking about the Trump administration and didn't seem to hear himself as he spoke.

Efforts to restore funding for ICE and border patrol operations—agencies already facing criticism over alleged human rights abuses tied to the nationwide immigration crackdown—have stalled amid disputes over unrelated spending proposals attached to the legislation.

The roughly $70 billion bill became bogged down in controversy over a proposed $1 billion security package connected to President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom, as well as a separate $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund that is boon for Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists Trump claims have been "treated unfairly" after attacking the nation's seat of government.

Moreover, additional terms disclosed this week reveal that the IRS is barred from pursuing certain past tax matters involving Trump, his family, businesses, and affiliated entities under the settlement the Justice Department reached to resolve Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the agency.

According to the agreement, dated Tuesday and signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the federal government is “forever barred and precluded” from bringing prosecutions, examinations, or claims tied to matters previously pending before the IRS, including tax returns Trump filed before the settlement.

Critics of the agreement have described the arrangement as “self-dealing,” noting that Trump oversees the executive branch agencies responsible for deciding how to handle litigation he initiated in his personal capacity.

People wondered why Kennedy isn't just looking in the mirror.





Unsurprisingly, every accusation is a confession.