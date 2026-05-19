Skip to content

Henry Winkler Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Claim That America Has Too Much 'Empathy' In Must-See Commencement Speech

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Alec Baldwin Just Effortlessly Shut Down Elon Musk's Criticism Of Christopher Nolan Casting Lupito Nyong'o In 'The Odyssey'

Alec Baldwin; Elon Musk; Lupita Nyong'o
John Nacion/FilmMagic; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

After X owner Elon Musk raged over Christopher Nolan casting Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey, Alec Baldwin weighed in to shut Musk down.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMay 19, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Once again Hollywood decided to cast a Black woman in a movie and once again conservatives are having a temper tantrum about it—especially Elon Musk.

The far-right weirdo had a full crashout on X about Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming The Odyssey adaptation, leading many to rake him over the coals.

Add actor Alec Baldwin to the list of people who've had it. Baldwin, who's never been known to shy away from being outspoken, had a perfect response to Musk's and others' bellyaching.

Musk, along with Christofascists like Matt Walsh and their devotees, complained that not only was Helen of Troy white but Nyong'o simply isn't hot enough to play the most beautiful woman in the world.


Suffice to say Baldwin doesn't agree, along with pretty much every other normal person with eyes whose definition of beautiful doesn't reflexively include "white."

On Instagram, Baldwin posted a photo of the empirically gorgeous Nyong'o with the caption:

"Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…Alec."

Helen of Troy, of course is the woman from Greek mythology whose face "sailed a thousand ships," and Nolan's casting of Nyong'o as both Helen and her sister Clytemnestra has conservatives furious.

Helen of Troy is, of course, entirely made up, and while Homer gives some description of her in his writing, there's not much to go on.

But Musk, Walsh, and others have insisted that Nyong'o's casting is yet another example of "woke" Hollywood rewriting history to score "DEI" points by casting a Black woman in a depiction of a white society. And they simply. Won't. Shut up about it.

Which is nonsense: Ancient Greece had so many Black people they are frequently found depicted not only in stories but on ancient Greek pottery and other art forms.

Anyway, Musk is still tweeting about this uproar days later, and he's now focusing his energy on arguing with Alec Baldwin himself.

In response to a New York Post article about Baldwin's tweet, Musk replied:

"I agree that she is beautiful, but casting a Black woman to play a White woman in a foundational work of European literature is no more right than casting a White man to play Shaka Zulu!"

The problem being, aside from literally everything, that Shaka Zulu was an actual historical figure and Helen of Troy is MADE. UP.

People on social media were definitely here for Baldwin's response and absolutely not having Musk's nonsense.


@bella_forever68/Instagram


@neurodexter/Instagram


@gaebbi1906/Instagram


@bennettecortez/Instagram


@ricosanchez1/Instagram

@suemullen4/Instagram



Anyway, there's no such thing as bad publicity, and slack-jawed MAGA weirdos are not the target audience for Greek mythology prestige films so Nyong'o and Nolan are probably gonna be just fine. Keep tweeting anyway though, Elon!

Latest News

Anderson Cooper reflects on his nearly 20-year run with 60 Minutes during an emotional farewell segment.
Donald Trump

Anderson Cooper Signs Off After 20 Years On '60 Minutes' With Emotional Farewell Message

Screenshots from X user @mattewivan77's video
Trending

Viral Video Of Two Kids In A Trench Coat Pretending To Be An Adult To Try To Get Into Movie Has The Internet Howling

Gavin Newsom; Kash Patel
Viral Post

Gavin Newsom Gives Kash Patel Brutal New Nickname Following Report He Flew His Girlfriend To George Strait Concert On FBI Jet

Screenshots of Donald Trump and David Sanger
Donald Trump

'New York Times' Reporter Fires Back After Trump Calls His Iran War Reporting 'Treason' During Air Force One Melt Down

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Javier Bardem; Donald Trump
Samir Hussein/WireImage; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Javier Bardem Calls Out Trump's 'Male Toxic Behavior' In Fiery NSFW Rant—And He's Spot On

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem criticized President Donald Trump and other despotic world leaders at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, condemning the "male toxic behavior" they exhibit on a regular basis.

Bardem spoke while promoting director Rodrigo Sorogoyen's The Beloved, in which he stars as an acclaimed director forced to reckon with his distant relationship with his daughter. Bardem said the film is itself an exploration of toxic masculinity, namely “the bad education that we have received for many ages."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Dragged Hard Over Her Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Greece For New McDonald's

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was widely mocked after gushing over a new McDonald's location at The Mall in Athens, referring to it as the "most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe."

Guilfoyle took to social media with the following message, sharing photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Eric Metaxas
@atrupar/X

Clip Of MAGA Speaker At Prayer Event Claiming God 'Raised Up' Trump To Build His Ballroom Is Peak MAGA

MAGA author and radio host Eric Metaxas was criticized after claiming that God "raised up" President Donald Trump after two centuries so he could build his new White House ballroom.

Last year, Trump ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Sean Duffy
CNN; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Shames Sean Duffy Over His 'Road Trip' Reality Show With A Reminder Of His Own 'Taxpayer-Funded Road Trip'

On Friday, May 8, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation returned to his Fox News stomping grounds to announce a return to his reality TV roots with a five-part YouTube series. Duffy, who was a self-described party boy on MTV's Real World: Boston back in the 1990s, owes his name value to his time on reality TV.

Following his first stint in the Real World franchise, Duffy returned to compete on MTV Road Rules, later meeting his wife, Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy—herself a notorious hard partier from Real World: San Francisco—on an installment of the program.

Keep ReadingShow less
Waymo vehicles crowd an Atlanta cul-de-sac during the viral incident.
Courtesy of WSB-TV

Internet Weirded Out After Dozens Of Empty Self-Driving Waymo Cars Descend On Atlanta Neighborhood For No Apparent Reason

It’s one thing to see a self-driving Waymo car and do a quick double-take over the fact that nobody is behind the wheel. It’s another thing when dozens of them suddenly start rolling through your neighborhood like a very confused robot field trip.

Residents on Atlanta’s ironically named “Battleview Drive” say empty Waymo vehicles have been repeatedly swarming their cul-de-sac during the early morning hours despite not picking up or dropping off passengers.

Keep ReadingShow less