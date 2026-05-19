Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Dragged Hard Over Her Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Greece For New McDonald's

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was widely mocked after gushing over a new McDonald's location at The Mall in Athens, referring to it as the "most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe."

Guilfoyle took to social media with the following message, sharing photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

"An exciting day for Greece! It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald’s at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe! American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture – and delicious food – to the Greek people."

You can see her post and the photos below.





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People were not impressed by the stunt—it was pretty embarrassing, in fact—and Guilfoyle was quickly dragged for it.





Guilfoyle's gushing praise for the new McDonald's location is rather fitting, considering how much President Donald Trump loves the fast food chain.

Trump has a well-documented love for McDonald's that has continued to spark conversations about the true state of his physical health. As recently as February, he served McDonald's to the U.S. men's hockey team during their visit to the White House after he delivered his State of the Union address.

Last year, Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), spoke during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Recalling his time on the campaign trail with Trump, Gruters said Trump "had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda."

Gruters said, "McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."