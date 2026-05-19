Skip to content

Thousands Of Bees Just Swarmed North Lawn Of The White House—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Dragged Hard Over Her Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Greece For New McDonald's

Kimberly Guilfoyle
Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is getting roasted hard after gushing over a new McDonald's at The Mall in Athens, calling it the "most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 19, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was widely mocked after gushing over a new McDonald's location at The Mall in Athens, referring to it as the "most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe."

Guilfoyle took to social media with the following message, sharing photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

"An exciting day for Greece! It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald’s at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe! American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture – and delicious food – to the Greek people."

You can see her post and the photos below.


Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and officials at McDonald's ribbon-cutting ceremony @USAmbassadorGR/X

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle at McDonald's ribbon-cutting ceremony @USAmbassadorGR/X



Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and officials at McDonald's ribbon-cutting ceremony @USAmbassadorGR/X

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle at McDonald's ribbon-cutting ceremony @USAmbassadorGR/X

People were not impressed by the stunt—it was pretty embarrassing, in fact—and Guilfoyle was quickly dragged for it.


Guilfoyle's gushing praise for the new McDonald's location is rather fitting, considering how much President Donald Trump loves the fast food chain.

Trump has a well-documented love for McDonald's that has continued to spark conversations about the true state of his physical health. As recently as February, he served McDonald's to the U.S. men's hockey team during their visit to the White House after he delivered his State of the Union address.

Last year, Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), spoke during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Recalling his time on the campaign trail with Trump, Gruters said Trump "had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda."

Gruters said, "McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Kash Patel
Viral Post

Gavin Newsom Gives Kash Patel Brutal New Nickname Following Report He Flew His Girlfriend To George Strait Concert On FBI Jet

Screenshots of Donald Trump and David Sanger
Donald Trump

'New York Times' Reporter Fires Back After Trump Calls His Iran War Reporting 'Treason' During Air Force One Melt Down

Alec Baldwin; Elon Musk; Lupita Nyong'o
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Just Effortlessly Shut Down Elon Musk's Criticism Of Christopher Nolan Casting Lupito Nyong'o In 'The Odyssey'

Javier Bardem; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Javier Bardem Calls Out Trump's 'Male Toxic Behavior' In Fiery NSFW Rant—And He's Spot On

More from Trending/funny-news

Screenshot of Eric Metaxas
@atrupar/X

Clip Of MAGA Speaker At Prayer Event Claiming God 'Raised Up' Trump To Build His Ballroom Is Peak MAGA

MAGA author and radio host Eric Metaxas was criticized after claiming that God "raised up" President Donald Trump after two centuries so he could build his new White House ballroom.

Last year, Trump ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Sean Duffy
CNN; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Shames Sean Duffy Over His 'Road Trip' Reality Show With A Reminder Of His Own 'Taxpayer-Funded Road Trip'

On Friday, May 8, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation returned to his Fox News stomping grounds to announce a return to his reality TV roots with a five-part YouTube series. Duffy, who was a self-described party boy on MTV's Real World: Boston back in the 1990s, owes his name value to his time on reality TV.

Following his first stint in the Real World franchise, Duffy returned to compete on MTV Road Rules, later meeting his wife, Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy—herself a notorious hard partier from Real World: San Francisco—on an installment of the program.

Keep ReadingShow less
Waymo vehicles crowd an Atlanta cul-de-sac during the viral incident.
Courtesy of WSB-TV

Internet Weirded Out After Dozens Of Empty Self-Driving Waymo Cars Descend On Atlanta Neighborhood For No Apparent Reason

It’s one thing to see a self-driving Waymo car and do a quick double-take over the fact that nobody is behind the wheel. It’s another thing when dozens of them suddenly start rolling through your neighborhood like a very confused robot field trip.

Residents on Atlanta’s ironically named “Battleview Drive” say empty Waymo vehicles have been repeatedly swarming their cul-de-sac during the early morning hours despite not picking up or dropping off passengers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jordan Klepper and Bret Baier from The Daily Show broadcast
The Daily Show/Comedy Central

'Daily Show' Host Jordan Klepper Epically Zings Fox News Over Bret Baier's Bizarre Food Choice In China

The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper had social media users cackling after roasting Fox News anchor Bret Baier for getting a sausage at a market in China while he was there covering President Donald Trump's recent trip.

Baier, who was in Beijing covering Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, highlighted technological innovations during one segment by interacting with a robot at a mini-mart.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Stamos; Bob Saget
Daniel Boczarski/Fast Company/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Tribeca Festival/Getty Images

John Stamos Shares The Last Photo He Took With Bob Saget To Mark His Late Costar's 70th Birthday In Poignant Post

John Stamos and Bob Saget became incredibly close while filming Full House as Uncle Jesse and dad-of-three Danny Tanner, and Stamos continues to celebrate Saget's birthday after his death in 2022 at the age of 65.

At the time, Stamos delivered a touching eulogy among family and friends, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less