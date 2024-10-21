Staged Photo Op Of Trump 'Working' At Closed McDonald's Sparks Hilariously Memes

Former President Donald Trump served five pre-selected customers at a closed McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday as part of a staged photo op, sparking some hilarious new memes.
Trump's obsession with Vice President Kamala Harris' past job working at McDonald's prompted many to roast him amid reports that he was inspired to work the "fry cooker" at a Pennsylvania location as a campaign stunt. Trump has made repeated, false claims that Harris is not being truthful when she says she worked at a McDonald's earlier in her life.
Footage from his time at "work" shows him donning an apron while employees teach him how fries are made.
The jokes came flying.
Trump's visit was more of a publicity stunt than anything else—and was predominantly set up so he could promote his unsubstantiated claim that Harris did not work at McDonald's in college.
The restaurant was closed to the public during his appearance, and the motorists he served were pre-screened by the U.S. Secret Service and positioned before his arrival. No one placed an order; instead, attendees received whatever Trump handed out.
He spent roughly five minutes at the fry station and about 15 minutes at the drive-through window, most of that time answering questions from reporters.
According to her campaign, Harris worked at the McDonald’s on Central Avenue in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 while she was a student at Howard University. Her duties included operating the cash register and managing the fry and ice cream machines.
Although neither Harris nor McDonald’s have provided evidence confirming her employment, it’s unlikely that a brief summer job from 40 years ago would have resulted in any lasting records.
Harris has noted that she worked at McDonald's as a student and that "part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family."
Last month, she told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that "part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs."