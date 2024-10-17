Trump Roasted After He Reportedly Plans To Work 'Fry Cooker' At McDonald's For Campaign Stunt

Former President Donald Trump's obsession with Vice President Kamala Harris's past job working at McDonald's prompted many to roast him amid reports that he was inspired to work at a Pennsylvania location working the "fry cooker" this coming weekend as part of a campaign stunt.
Trump is reportedly planning to work the "fry cooker" at one of the chain's Philadelphia locations, though his campaign has not disclosed which location in the city he'll visit. This follows Trump's repeated, false claims that Harris is not being truthful when she says she worked at a McDonald's earlier in her life.
These reports come after he made the following remarks at a North Carolina rally last month:
"[Harris] never worked at McDonald’s. It was a fake story. It was a fake story; the press now refuses to write it because it’s so, you know, this is a simple one. She said she worked at McDonald’s and she didn’t. … It was a lie. She never worked at McDonald’s over the hot French fries."
The news that the stunt appears to be very much on the Trump campaign's agenda was ridiculous, and the mockery was swift.
Harris has noted that she worked at McDonald's as a student and that "part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family."
Last month, she told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that "part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs."