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'Ted Lasso' Star Speaks Out With Important Reminder After Signing With Professional Soccer Team—And We're Cheering

Cristo Fernández
KSTM

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas on the hit comedy, spoke to reporters after being signed to the professional soccer team El Paso Locomotive FC—and he had an important reminder for fans.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 18, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Cristo Fernández quickly became a fan favorite as soccer-loving Dani Rojas on sports comedy show Ted Lasso.

The show followed American football coach Ted Lasso, who was hired to turn around a struggling and quirky English soccer team, and ultimately won over the hearts of their club, their city, and their sport. One of his key players, Dani Rojas, was loved for his enthusiasm, talent, and mantra "Football is life!"

As it turns out, this is one of those rare instances where life imitates art, as the actor behind the character, Cristo Fernández, always had a dream of playing soccer at the professional level.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

After drawing attention with his performance on the show, Fernández has been signed by El Paso Locomotive FC. He completed a two-month trial period before being inducted officially.

The former Ted Lasso star logged 30 minutes on the field during a pre-season scrimmage against New Mexico United, and he's since regularly been on the field during the USL Championship season.

Since he's achieved his dreams as an actor and now a football player, Cristo Fernández has a special message for his fans.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart."
"I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC, the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates, for opening the doors, and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one.”
“I just want to tell the story that it is never too late to accomplish your dreams. There are very crazy dreams, and I consider myself a crazy man, so that’s why it makes sense to be here with the Locos, here in El Paso.”

Fernández continued:

“This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be."
"Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all)."
"Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí (I'm always grateful to God, my family, and my friends for believing in me)."
"Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the “Locos” actually makes perfect sense. ¡Vamos Locos!”

Fans cheered for Fernández's success in doing what he loves—twice!












This is such a wonderful example of following your dreams, even when they feel too big or the path feels too long or crazy. You never know what doors could open for you along the way.

After all, for Fernández, saying, "Football is life!" on a TV show was what he needed to get back on the field!

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