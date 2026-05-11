Threads User's Epic Rant Ripping MAGA Fans Who Now Claim They 'Always Had Doubts' About Trump Has The Internet Applauding

As prominent MAGA minions, like QAnon conspiracy peddler and former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have come out against MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, so too are some lesser known individuals.

Whether it's his Iran War, his continuing saga with the Epstein files, his utter failure to keep any of his campaign promises that they banked on helping them, or the abject incompetence of his hand-picked personnel, some members of MAGA are distancing themselves from the cult.

But is it time to make nice with MAGA so long as they claim to know better now?

Palestinian-American writer, filmmaker, and speaker Mo Husseini (@mohu)...

@mohu/Threads

...had some thoughts on the subject, which he shared on Threads in a long-form post titled "Apparently It's Time for Everyone to Pretend They Were a Good German" in what should be a clear reference to post-WWII German denials of Nazi affiliation or support.

Husseini wrote:

"For 10 years, we told you it was disease ridden sh*t."

"We told you at dinner tables and on social media and in op-eds and in the streets and you called us hysterical and elitist and deranged and unpatriotic and you told us to f**k our feelings."

"And now, a decade and twelve thousand servings deep, you put the spoon down, look up from the bowl, and announce that you are starting to think this might not be chocolate pudding."

@mohu/Threads

The co-creator of the documentary film The Path Forward continued:

"No sh*t. You ate it. You asked for seconds. You wore a hat advertising its deliciousness. You screamed at your mother about it at Thanksgiving. You stormed a federal building over it. You made it your entire identity, and anyone who pointed at the bowl and said 'that is literally diseased sh*t' was the enemy."

"And now you want applause because you have finally, finally identified a flavor the rest of the planet clocked on the first bite."

@mohu/Threads

The post continued:

"I'm glad you've figured it out but..."

"Let's be clear, you are doing what every generation of cowards does when the tide turns."

"You are the Vichy clerk burning documents."

"You are the party member ripping up the membership card."

"You are the guy who swears he was in the Resistance when the only thing he resisted was the urge to speak up when it would have cost him something."

@mohu/Threads

Husseini added:

"It is the modern Woodstock problem: if everyone who now claims they 'always had doubts' had actually had doubts, Trump would have lost both elections by forty million votes and we could have skipped the whole f**king thing."

"Welcome. I mean it. Changing your mind is hard and I respect the act of it."

"But sit the f**k down now and shut the f**k up. You don't get a f**king ribbon, big boy."

@mohu/Threads

The writer, speaker, and documentarian concluded:

"The praise goes to the people who called it horsesh*t on day one and ate a decade of consequences for saying so. Who lost friends, lost family, got uninvited from Christmas, got called traitors by people they loved."

"They did the hard thing when it was hard. You are doing the easy thing now that it is easy. Those are not the same."

"Pull up a chair. There is room at the table."

"But 'I always had my doubts' doesn't square with the hat and your Let's Go Brandon bumper sticker."

@mohu/Threads

Husseini's message resonated with people, getting copied and pasted across social media, with people adding their own comparisons.

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On Threads, people shared their thoughts in the comments, including writer, actor, and activist Wil Wheaton, who wrote:

"Here's the thing about these folks. They may feel embarrassed and regretful about this particular vote, but that won't stop them from falling immediately back into line and blindly supporting the next version of Trump, whoever that may be."

"F**k them. Do not forget and do not forgive what they did to us."

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Husseini replied:

"Yep. It’s entirely the embarrassed part… not an iota of actual change."

Some shared their personal experiences being MAGA adjacent or living under the specter of it.

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Others had a message or further thoughts on the newly enlightened.

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So who is Mo Husseini?

In his own words, he had a childhood and adolescence that took him from Egypt, to Kuwait, to the United Kingdom, to Jordan, and to college at the University of California at Berkeley.

He worked in film production, including a stint at Industrial Light and Magic, then moved on to two decades of "creative and strategic communications leadership" which included "designing the public experience" for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

Then:

"In 2024, I wrote an essay about Israel and Palestine that half a million people read. That led to a documentary with Julie Cohen, a book with Daniel Sokatch, a leadership role with Standing Together, and a speaking and advisory practice I never planned but probably should have."

"What connects all of it: the best communication isn't about what you want to say. It's about what your audience needs to feel. Empathy isn't soft—it's the sharpest tool in the kit."

You can see a trailer for Husseini's film The Path Forward, which he co-directed with Oscar-nominated documentarian Julie Cohen (RBG, Julia), here: