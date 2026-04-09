Skip to content

Comedian Explains How Millennials' Midlife Crises Are Different From Past Generations—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Screenshot of S.E. Cupp; Donald Trump
@secupp/X; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp ripped into MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over Trump's war with Iran in a blistering Instagram video.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

In her video, Cupp overlaid the message “We told you,” along with a caption stating that critics had spent a decade warning that Trump was “deranged,” “incompetent” and “immoral,” ending with the line, “And here we are now.”

Referring to Trump's Truth Social post saying Iranian "civilization will die," Cupp said he "is drunk on power right now, absolutely drunk on power,” but “he knows Republicans in Congress aren’t going to say boo to him—they are rubber-stamping everything he has done.”

She noted that Trump “does not know how to get us out of this war, and that is obvious" but he thinks that “threatening Iran into oblivion, threatening with genocide and war crimes, is going to nudge them into submission?”

Cupp then criticized former Trump allies who have recently spoken out against him over Iran, including former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan, some of whom have suggested invoking the 25th Amendment.

While displaying articles about their criticism, she remarked:

“Look at this bulls**t. Look at these idiots and a**holes! All the chickens are coming home to roost now—now, ten years in! Ten years in, when everything we said is happening!”
“It was happening 10 years ago, OK? But we’re in the tenth year of this, proving that [Trump] is an absolute deranged, immoral, incompetent grifter who doesn’t know what he’s doing and doesn’t care about America.”
“You’re just finally getting it? F**k you and your buyer’s remorse! Who would listen to you now? Who would listen to you—you got us here!"
"You voted for him, you told everyone they have to vote for him, right? ‘It’s going to be World War III if you don’t vote for him!’ Give me a f**king break. No one cares what you have to say anymore. We told ya so.”

You can see her post below.

Her message resonated with many.

Screenshot of @snownucci63's post @snownucci63/Instagram

Screebsgit of post by @oldart48 @oldart48/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @kipper_erskine_leonard @kipper_erskine_leonard

Screenshot of post by @nickisddall @nickisddall/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @johnarthurhill @johnarthurhill/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @ekimberly.robertson_ @ekimberly.robertson_/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @kozykanekottage @kozykanekottage/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @smmcvey @smmcvey/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @lonniemontaquila @lonniemontaquila/Instagram

It boggles the mind that so many people within MAGA are still standing by their man despite all this.

Latest News

Jessica Alba (left) reacts emotionally to astronaut Christina Koch (right) requesting Honest Company lotion during the Artemis II mission.
Celebrities

Jessica Alba Stunned After Hearing Artemis II Crew Member Specifically Request Her Lotion Brand

Screenshots of Joe Biden at a coffee shop
Donald Trump

MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

Cheryl Ladd
Celebrities

Fans Rally Around 'Charlie's Angels' Star Cheryl Ladd After She Reveals She's Recovering From 'Aggressive Form' Of Breast Cancer

Screenshot of Todd Blanche
Donald Trump

New Acting Attorney General Grosses Out The Internet With His Fawning Display Of 'Love' For Trump

More from People/donald-trump

Carmen Baldwin; Alec Baldwin
@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Alec Baldwin Left Speechless After Daughter Points Out How Old His Wife Hilaria Was When He Turned 40

We all know actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are in a "May/December romance," but having the actual age difference put in context is pretty surprising—even for Baldwin himself, it turns out.

Baldwin recently posted a hilarious video in which he and Hilaria's 12-year-old daughter Carmen did the math in a way that had Baldwin joking, "God help me."

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael J. Fox
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the television show he's recently been a part of, Shrinking, effectively ending his acting retirement.

But while there, a surprise was in store, not just for the people in the audience, but for Michael J. Fox, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paris Jackson (left) speaks during an Entertainment Tonight interview about her father, Michael Jackson (right), and his legacy.
@Entertainment Tonight/TikTok; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Michael Jackson Fans Called Out Over Their Deranged Reaction To Paris Jackson Talking About Her Late Dad

Paris Jackson is no stranger to public scrutiny—but this time, the backlash isn’t about her. It’s about fans of her late father, Michael Jackson, and the increasingly unhinged way they’re responding to her simply speaking about him.

It all started when Entertainment Tonight shared a red carpet interview from the Vanity Fair Vanities party, where Jackson was asked about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film stars her cousin, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop, with Colman Domingo portraying family patriarch Joe Jackson.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riley Gaines; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Riley Gaines Ripped For Bonkers Attempt To Discredit Tim Walz After He Condemns Trump's Genocidal Threat To Iran

Former NCAA swimmer and current transphobic conservative darling Riley Gaines was criticized for a desperate attempt to discredit Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he condemned President Donald Trump's genocidal threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Hillary Clinton Tweet From 2016 Is Going Viral Again After Trump's Threats To Iran—And She Was Spot On

One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's old tweets has resurfaced following Trumo's threat to destroy the "whole civilization" of Iran.

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less