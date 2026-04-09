Anti-Trump Conservative Epically Sounds Off On MAGA Voters Who Suddenly Have 'Buyer's Remorse'

Conservative CNN pundit S.E. Cupp criticized MAGA voters who now have "buyer's remorse" over President Donald Trump's war with Iran in a video on Instagram that condemned them for their support of a "homicidal maniac."

Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

In her video, Cupp overlaid the message “We told you,” along with a caption stating that critics had spent a decade warning that Trump was “deranged,” “incompetent” and “immoral,” ending with the line, “And here we are now.”

Referring to Trump's Truth Social post saying Iranian "civilization will die," Cupp said he "is drunk on power right now, absolutely drunk on power,” but “he knows Republicans in Congress aren’t going to say boo to him—they are rubber-stamping everything he has done.”

She noted that Trump “does not know how to get us out of this war, and that is obvious" but he thinks that “threatening Iran into oblivion, threatening with genocide and war crimes, is going to nudge them into submission?”

Cupp then criticized former Trump allies who have recently spoken out against him over Iran, including former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan, some of whom have suggested invoking the 25th Amendment.

While displaying articles about their criticism, she remarked:

“Look at this bulls**t. Look at these idiots and a**holes! All the chickens are coming home to roost now—now, ten years in! Ten years in, when everything we said is happening!”

“It was happening 10 years ago, OK? But we’re in the tenth year of this, proving that [Trump] is an absolute deranged, immoral, incompetent grifter who doesn’t know what he’s doing and doesn’t care about America.”

“You’re just finally getting it? F**k you and your buyer’s remorse! Who would listen to you now? Who would listen to you—you got us here!"

"You voted for him, you told everyone they have to vote for him, right? ‘It’s going to be World War III if you don’t vote for him!’ Give me a f**king break. No one cares what you have to say anymore. We told ya so.”

You can see her post below.

Her message resonated with many.

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It boggles the mind that so many people within MAGA are still standing by their man despite all this.