Khloé Kardashian Under Fire After Admitting She Had Her Two Cats Declawed After Being 'Misadvised'

Getting a new pet is a big commitment, and when you decide to take the plunge, you should commit to keeping them for their full lifetime.

But if you're going to get an animal that you have no prior experience with, you also have to commit to doing your research so you can care for them properly. While getting advice from a fellow pet owner is helpful, it's always good to double-check their facts.

That's exactly where Khloé Kardashian went wrong when she decided to adopt her pair of cats, Baby Kitty and Grey.

On her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast during her "Inside My Brain" episode, Kardashian opened up about her first experience with having cats in her home, and she admitted she'd made a big mistake.

Kardashian reflected:

"I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed."

"I've never owned cats before. I didn't even know that was a thing."

For those who do not know, cats can have their claws surgically removed. This was a really common procedure in the early 2000s, because it prevented cats from damaging property or accidentally scratching their owners and other pets. Typically, the nails would only be removed from the front feet, though removing them from the back feet is possible.

In recent years, however, declawing has been massively criticized, as removing a cat's nail is the equivalent of removing part of a human's finger, specifically from the tip of the finger to past the first knuckle.

Not only is this painful for a cat, but it also takes away from them their ability to naturally defend themselves, climb, and hunt. Recent research has also found that declawing can affect a cat's long-term ability to balance, walk, run, and play, negatively impacting their sociability and increasing their chances of developing arthritis at a younger than average age.

Kardashion admitted to being concerned about her cats' decreased quality of life after the procedure:

"I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction."

"I feel like that's why my cats are miserable, and it was at my doing."

"My cats wear AirTags, like, they're not allowed to even go near a door, because I'm so afraid if they get out, they'll have no way to defend themselves. They've lost their protection tools, so it makes me so sad."

You can watch that part of the podcast episode here:

- YouTube youtu.be

The podcast episode was shared on the "LA Influencer Snark" subReddit, where Redditors were critical of Kardashian's lack of research and preparation for having cats, not to mention her misuse of resources that other pet owners do not have.

"So sad and unnecessary. She has the resources to have someone groom and clip the cat’s nails weekly." - Intelligent_Mall222

"And she can easily afford to replace furniture or get it fixed. I would be less judgmental of a less wealthy person doing this to their cat because they can’t just buy new things on a whim." - PM_ME_YOUR_TATERTOTS

"There are even nail caps I’ve seen people use to protect furniture or scratching other pets and people if that’s what she is concerned about… so many things she could have done that are better than this…" - peanutbutterybaybay

"It’s just disgusting... It’s equivalent to cutting a human’s fingers off their hand. She has all the money in the WORLD to keep her cat maintained, yet chooses the cruel option. I truly don’t know why society chooses to keep these id**ts rich." - Conscious-Owl7277

"It’s pure laziness; she thinks her material possessions are worth mutating a poor cat. Calabasas, Malibu, and Agoura Hills (basically the wealthy neighborhoods they live in) are small towns, and we have AMAZING vets and great animal groomers and caregivers."

"I can find someone who can come to her house and trim the kitties' nails in about five minutes. But no, it’s her pure entitlement and disregard for others that made her jump to this disgusting conclusion." - darkcherrykiss

"There are even fabrics that are resistant to cat scratching! We have crappy Ashley furniture couches, and our cat has been scratching them daily since she was a kitten, so three and a half years of scratching, but there’s barely any damage (these couches should be destroyed)."

"I thought it was some kind of sorcery until I looked it up, and apparently there are fabrics that are scratch resistant! There’s also fabrics that don’t feel good on their paws, which will deter scratching."

"There’s zero excuse for declawing, period. You can find a solution that doesn’t involve mutilating your pet." - panicnarwhal

"Ironically, she wears four-inch FAKE nails, yet has the claws ripped from her cats. Sorry if I’m being dramatic, but this is disgusting." - karishexplains

"Declawing a cat is seriously evil. I rescued a declawed cat, and the poor girl had terrible arthritis in her paws."

"At the very least, Khloe could have tried claw caps. THEY MAKE SPARKLY ONES THAT COULD MATCH HER OWN STUPID NAILS, FOR F**K'S SAKE."

"It's even worse that she talks about this publicly, and that will normalize it for some people." - No_Nefariousness3866

"I find it so gross that these people keep their pets as accessories instead of as companions and family members."

"Our beloved dog died on my husband's lap early Monday morning. He didn’t make a sound. He just stopped breathing with his dad’s hand on his chest."

"We cremated him at 4:30 today. My husband just says, ‘He was just no longer with us’ many times a day. It’s the first time I’ve seen him weep in 17 years. He hasn’t stopped."

"I’ll never understand people who have pets they don’t love. How could you not?" - keekspeaks

"I'm scared of cats cutting me, too, and I can't afford to replace furniture if they destroy it. You know what I did? BLESS THEM, BUT I DIDN'T GET A F**KING CAT, KHLOE." - eatheapples





Kardashian may not have realized what she was doing, but she should have researched the procedure and possible side effects instead of taking someone else's word for it.

This is what happens, though, when people aren't ready to commit to being a pet owner and treat their pet more like an accessory instead.