Kourtney Kardashian Hit With Backlash Over NSFW Inflatable Skeleton Halloween Display

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian sparked backlash with a photo of her NSFW Halloween decoration that appeared to be taken outside her home.
The oldest Kardashian arranged two inflatable skeletons in a position with one atop the other.
Her tribute to the macabre was anything but creepy, but definitely disturbing to many social media users who were riled by what they perceived as tasteless and lewd.
Here is the skeletal demonstration exemplifying "for unlawful use of carnal knowledge."
The photo was part of a carousel of photos in an Instagram post captioned with, "Hello October."
Although the post featured autumn-inspired images including outdoor stairs lined with pumpkins and Kardashian perfecting her aim with archery, the horny skeletons were all anyone talked about in the comments.
Users slammed the socialite in the comments, with some citing her for being a bad role model.
Kardashian has two sons and a daughter with ex Scott Disick, who was featured on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs.
She and her husband, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, welcomed their first child, a son, who was born on November 4, 2023.
Well, there goes the neighborhood. Happy Halloween.