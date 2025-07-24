Kim Kardashian Just Showed Off An Impossibly Tight Outfit—And Fans Wonder How She Can Even Breathe

When we think of Kim Kardashian and what she's likely to wear, most of us picture something form-fitting and/or revealing, especially when it's for a special event.
But Kardashian took "tight" to a new level when she appeared in a recent piece from a Mugler fashion show. The piece is black, sheer, and sparkling, with long vertical lines. It fully covers the neck, arms, chest, and legs, with peek-a-boo cutouts on the thighs, inner thighs, and buttocks.
In addition to some making comparisons to Marvel and DC characters, as well as Edward Scissorhands, most immediately fixated on Kardashian's waist in the series of Instagram photos, concerned by how tiny her waist appeared compared to her ribcage and her hips.
You can see the Instagram post here:
Some were concerned that Kardashian couldn't breathe in this outfit.
Most of the outfit looked consistent with her fashion choices, but the tight, contrasting waistline was what gave most viewers pause, with them worrying that she couldn't fully inhale and exhale, let alone sit down.
This outfit also called back Kardashian's admission in 2024 that she could not breathe and was in pain from an outfit she wore to the year's Met Gala, though she said it was "worth it" because it looked good.
Others agreed and were worried that wearing an outfit like this wasn't healthy.
Some worried this could actually damage Kardashian's waist, ribs, and organs, while others were concerned about beauty standards, especially since "skinny core" and "super skinny" are being pushed so hard on social media right now.
Though Kardashian believes that a look is worth the pain it causes, it's important to remember the possible complications that could come about from being uncomfortable or breathing shallowly for long periods of time.
That's not even touching on the message that it sends to other people, especially for someone with such a large social following and powerful platform, many of whom she could convince to value fashion over function, or an aesthetic over one's body image.