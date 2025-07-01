Skip to content

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Oprah For Attending Jeff Bezos' Wedding In Scathing Poem

Kim Kardashian Roasted After Seemingly Awkward Photo Fail At Jeff Bezos' Wedding Goes Viral

Kim Kardashian
Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

The reality star is known for her photo game—but fans couldn't help but laugh after what looked like an awkward fail with sister Khloé was caught on camera as the pair were in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 01, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Kim Kardashian may be the queen of the social media snap, but she's getting roasted online for her latest attempt at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice.

From the elaborate trappings and guest list to the weeks of angry protests by Venetians furious that a Trump-funding technofascist and his celebrity sycophants were taking over their city for days on end, the wedding was nothing short of a spectacle.

And that included the Kardashians' arrival, though likely not for the reasons they intended.

As the billionaire family arrived by boat, Kim posed for yet another iconic social media photo—except it seemed sister Khloé had other ideas.

As Kim did her best 2009 duckface and peace-sign combo for Khloé's camera, it appeared that Khloé was instead taking a selfie. And the internet couldn't help but guffaw.

The Kardashians were far from the only glitzy attendees of Bezos and Sánchez's wedding, which included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Tom Brady, and, bizarrely given her lifelong liberal politics and career based on elevating the best of humanity, Oprah Winfrey.

But hey, why let the fact that the groom helped fund a fascist takeover of the United States that is actively in the process of committing unconstitutional human rights violations and trying to end desegregation come between you and his wedding, right?

Anyway! Even with all that star power, the Kardashian-Jenner clan overshadowed them all with their hilarious photo gaffe.

Kim basically invented the selfie, after all—even her wax figure at Madame Tussaud's is taking a selfie, and she published a literal coffee table book of her selfie photos. You're slipping, Kim!

And accordingly, the internet got to work absolutely roasting Kim for the slip-up—and applauding Khloe for her sense of humor.






However—plot twist! It turned out that Khloe wasn't the one taking the picture of Kim in that moment.

Paparazzi photos of the moment revealed what was actually going on: Kris Jenner was taking a photo of BOTH sisters, and Khloe was taking a quick selfie beforehand, or maybe just checking her hair and makeup first.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Once Khloe was done doing her hair and makeup check or selfie or whatever she was up to, she quickly turned around and joined her sister in the same pose—well, sans duckface that is.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

So there you go, mystery solved: Kim Kardashian is still the queen of the selfie. Thank goodness this has been cleared up!

Woman listening to her boyfriend play guitar
Things People Initially Found Attractive About Their Partner That Now Annoy Them

JD Vance
JD Vance Gets Perfectly Shamed After Claiming Medicaid Cuts In Budget Bill Are 'Immaterial'

Donald Trump
Disney World Just Debuted Trump's Animatronic Likeness After Major Makeover—And It's Nightmare Fuel

Sir Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen Moved To Tears After Massive Glastonbury Crowd Starts Chanting His Name

