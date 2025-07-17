TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

TikToker @_maycontain received mixed responses after having a flight attendant make an announcement about his severe nut allergy to his fellow airline passengers; the video has received more than 6 million views.
The video shows a moment between the TikToker—identified as content creator Dan Kelly—and an easyJet flight attendant as he explains his allergy and requests a nut-free announcement on a flight from Pisa to London Gatwick.
Though the airline stopped selling peanuts years ago and asks passengers not to bring nut-containing snacks onboard, Kelly still alerts cabin crews about his allergy, which he says can be triggered by airborne nut particles.
Kelly also asked if the crew could make an announcement to passengers, requesting a nut-free flight for his safety. The friendly flight attendant asked where he was seated—6B—and whether he had any EpiPens, before sending him on his way, worry-free.
Surely people can go without nuts for a few hours if it could save someone’s life! Honestly, I don’t understand why some people still don’t take food allergies seriously. If it were you or your child living with a life-threatening allergy, you’d hope others would show a bit more empathy and recognise just how serious it really is! ✈️If you travelling or going abroad with a food allergy, make sure to check the 🔗 in my bio #allergy #foodallergy #allergies #easyjet
Kelly's page focuses on raising awareness and promoting understanding of allergy-related issues. His videos often include demonstrations of proper EpiPen use and personal insights into navigating dating while living with a serious allergy.
But people had mixed responses to his efforts, with some saying he shouldn't expect the entire plane to accommodate him.
In an interview with Newsweek, Kelly said he has "had a severe nut allergy since I was 5," adding that "it impacts my daily life constantly; living with the fear of a reaction is exhausting, and it's even more intense when traveling abroad."
He also stressed how dangerous the allergy can be even with just minor exposure, noting that "if someone eats nuts, doesn't wash their hands, then touches me—that could trigger it."