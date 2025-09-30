Skip to content

David Cross slams Saudi gig

MAGA GOP Governor Candidate Drops Out After He's Caught Following Nonbinary Adult Performer Online

Bill Berrien
WISN 12 News/YYouTube

Anti-trans and "family values" gubernatorial candidate Bill Berrien dropped out of the race on Friday and lashed out at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for reporting that he follows a nonbinary adult performer, among several other pornographic accounts, on social media.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 30, 2025
Wisconsin businessman and MAGA Republican Bill Berrien ended his 2026 gubernatorial campaign days after his online activities went public. A vocal transphobe, Berrien positioned himself as a strong supporter of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and as the conservative "family values" GOP candidate.

He would have faced off against two Republican opponents in the GOP primary to see who would make it onto the the November 2026 general election ballot.

But the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel revealed his hypocrisy on September 22 when they reported Berrien had been following sexually explicit accounts online. One account belonged to adult performer Jiz Lee who identifies as nonbinary—a gender identity that falls under the transgender umbrella.



After being questioned about his online activity by the paper, Berrien began unfollowing numerous accounts—activity that was easily flagged by observers.

What a headline. www.jsonline.com/story/news/p...

[image or embed]
— The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) September 26, 2025 at 11:13 AM

On September 26, Berrien officially dropped out of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race.

Berrien said in a statement:

"As a result of our politics today, I cannot focus on the issues I know will turn Wisconsin around. I have come to the conclusion I do not have a path to the nomination."
"It was a major attack piece and we confirmed opposition research started in January of this year, if not earlier. And for what? For reading!"
"Nothing illegal, nothing unethical, and nothing immoral. Just reading. Wouldn’t you want your political and business leaders (and all of society, frankly) to be widely read and thoughtful and aware of different perspectives and ideas?"
"Yet, when a supposedly major metropolitan newspaper condemns someone for reading, we have ourselves a problem."
Bill Berrien ended his campaign hours later!

[image or embed]
— The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) September 26, 2025 at 2:53 PM




People were hardly surprised by another conservative Republican being hypocritical.

@internetfun2Ø25/X


A Republican sex fiend. Never?!?!?! 🙄Wisconsin Republican Bill Berrien quits governor's race apnews.com/article/bill...

[image or embed]
— Mr. Spock 🖖 (@spockresists.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 3:18 AM



Republicans Motto: PEDOS R US‼️
— grateful-1.bsky.social (@grateful-1.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 1:42 PM


Gosh. It’s always who you most suspect!
— Gr3ySyndicate.com : highest tech low lives (@gr3ysyndicate.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM



Interesting how all these republican candidates preach family values!
— Peggy Camp (@pacamp.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 7:44 AM




Never a drop of self awareness with that party...
— Kevenn T. Smith (@kevenntsmith.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 3:32 AM


How come the majority of the Sexual Pervs belong in the Republican Party???
— Robert (@resparks6000.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 4:55 AM


Because they willingly embrace them.
— Barbara Garrett (@babs1912.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 7:10 AM



Again, family values.
— Barbara Garrett (@babs1912.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 7:09 AM


Surely there can’t be many left *outside* the party?
— Phil Cohen (@philcohen.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 7:26 AM


Interesting how all these republican candidates preach family values!
— Peggy Camp (@pacamp.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 7:44 AM

Even Lee, the trans/nonbinary performer Berrien followed, called him out, writing on Bluesky:

"It's okay to follow trans porn stars. It's okay to read articles about sex and relationships. What's not okay is the hypocrisy of backing forceful legislation that restricts what people, trans and otherwise, can do with their own bodies."
"That is shameful."
It's okay to follow trans porn stars. It's okay to read articles about sex and relationships. What's not okay is the hypocrisy of backing forceful legislation that restricts what people, trans and otherwise, can do with their own bodies. That is shameful. www.newsday.com/news/nation/...

[image or embed]
— Jiz Lee (@jizlee.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 2:55 PM

With a little over 13 months until the 2026 midterm election, Republicans might want to start scrubbing their hypocritical online activities now.

Or suffer Bill Berrien's fate.

