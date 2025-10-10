George Clooney Explains Why He Decided To Move His 8-Year-Old Twins To France—And It Makes Sense

Most parents will do all that they can to provide the best lives for their children. Celebrities are uniquely able to provide for their kids, thanks to their higher income and access to resources.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, opened up about their decision to raise their eight-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Alexander, abroad in rural France on a remote farm, far away from the United States and Hollywood.

Clooney explained:

"[We want to give our daughters] a fair shake at life."

"You know, we live on a farm in France."

"A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it's like, they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in."

"They have a much better life."

This move happened initially because of the couple's concerns about raising their daughters in Hollywood.

"[We] were worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood."

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life."

"France, they kind of don't give a s**t about fame. I don't want them walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

The Clooneys' decision made its way over to the "Entertainment" subReddit, where Redditors had mixed reactions.

Some mocked the couple's privilege.

"Wish I could move to my farm in France to get away from it all." - CBStrike90

"Have you tried being a Hollywood A lister?" - Variable_Shaman_3825

"Maybe thats the trade off. Get super famous, get rich, and if youre smart you use that money to fuck off and try and live a normal life. Doesn't sound too bad, if you can manage to not crave the attention like most." - Green_Apprentice

"A normal life where you're 100% financially safe and dont need to work a day in your life." - send820rabbits

But most appreciated parents, famous or not, for doing what they could for their children.

"This honestly might get grilled but I respect it so hard."

"My dad where I live (Vancouver, Canada) was a five-star chef/restauranteur and refused to allow my brother and I to do any cooking beyond house stuff and would actively tell us 'NO' when we said, 'I want to do what my dad does.'"

"Both industries are so draining and horrible, and now in my adult years, I get so much him wanting to protect his kids from it." - Schrodingers_Fist

"Didn't think I'd ever have anything in common with him. I hated growing up on the farm but now I wish I bought my family's land... Even just to live on." - Scrooge-McShillbucks

"The negativity over a reasonable statement here is wild. this is a good take and should be applauded compared to a lot of horrible upbringings famous kids have."

"Sure, he’s slightly out of touch, but people have to try to stand in his shoes while reading this statement. He’s George Clooney; and it sounds like he’s trying his best." - monty_burns

"Like yeah, he's ultra rich, etc, but I'd argue his kids are much more likely to not be a**holes because of this decision. Can you imagine how impossible it would be to not be a piece of s**t if you grew up IN LA with A-list parents?" - WaitUntilTheHighway

"I know I've seen many many pictures of him and his wife but yeah, I couldn't tell you what his kids look like at all in comparison to other famous people."

"I really like that, because his kids aren’t famous and we should have very little knowledge on their lives. If they decide to pursue acting that would be one thing but they haven’t so we should all leave them alone." - benringo2

"That’s admirable and wise to keep them away from all that. George Clooney is worldwide ultrafamous and I know nothing about his kids. That’s great. I would say that’s a parenting success on their part. Nicely done." - zestfullybe

Amal Clooney also previously told Glamour Magazine that she confiscates visitors' phones to guarantee her daughters' privacy.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that's also why we entertain a lot at home. I have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phones away."

"It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange."

"We do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there; we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."

Picking up and moving to a remote part of a country abroad is not in the cards for most parents, but it's endearing to see a couple use the means they have to provide a "normal" home environment for their kids.

There's no telling if Emma and Alexander will be interested in fame when they are older, but for now while they're young, at least they're being protected so they can make that decision for themselves.