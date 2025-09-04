Skip to content

Guy Caught DMing Women While At Dinner With His Wife—And Then Her Daughter Found The Viral Video

'House Of Cards' Star Robin Wright Explains Why She's Leaving The U.S.: 'America Is A Sh*tshow'

Robin Wright
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

The actor shared with The Sunday Times her reasons for leaving the U.S., as several celebrities have also pondered an exit.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 04, 2025
From Ellen DeGeneres to Rosie O'Donnell to Olympian diver Greg Louganis, it seems like celebrities leaving the United States, largely because of President Donald Trump, is becoming the latest hot trend.

Now, House of Cards and The Princess Bride actress Robin Wright has announced that she'll be moving, but this time, people are feeling a little more jaded about another privileged celebrity jumping ship.

This past weekend, the Forrest Gump star revealed that after living in England "for the last few years" and completing creative projects in the UK and in the U.S., Wright has made the decision to move to the UK full-time.

She reflected on the decision:

"America is a s**t show."
"I love being in [England]. There's a freedom of self here."
"People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich."
"That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition, and speed."

Part of what helped Wright make the decision was her new British partner and architect, Henry Smith.

"I love the quiet. And I've met my person. Finally."
"I'm seen and loved for who I am. It's so relaxing."
"It's liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking, and getting 60 percent of what you wanted."

Wright's announcement went viral on Twitter (X), where people were quick to criticize her decision and her concerns.





The news also spread to the "entertainment" subReddit, where many were open about how jaded they were becoming to celebrities exercising their privilege.

"For the past eight months, these celebrities have done nothing but brag about what countries they can just play eeny meeny miny moe with." - Icy-Whale-2253

"All these spoiled celebrities moving, and it’s usually to England because with all that money and free time they’re too lazy to learn a language that’s not their native English lol (not that with that much money you’ll need to learn a language anyway)." - Affectionate-Tea8509

"It’s like the pandemic all over again. Privilege at its finest. I don’t like what it presents, though. Don’t run from problems. Stay and help fix it! Do you think you should earn the right to come back after all the nonsense was stopped by other people?" - SolidSnake-26

"Showing her privilege. Most Americans cannot afford to leave the country. Stay and protest with us!" - Mother_Knows_Best-22

"Brave and stunning! If there's one group that has it really tough in America right now, it's extremely wealthy actors." - swedishchef4205

"'I'm moving to the fire swamp, America is a s*** show.' - The Princess, probably." - 5050Clown

Other Redditors admitted they'd make the same decision if they had the resources.

"Celebrities are the kinds of people that would take an entire lifeboat off the Titanic all to themselves and mock you for not doing it too." - HereticYojimbo

"I'm tired of wealthy people bragging about being able to move out of the US as if it's something everyone can do." - nagidrac

"That’s great. I wish we all had that kind of money and could do the same thing." - organicchunkysalsa

"It’s a privilege to be able to up and leave your country with no repercussions. Also, saying America is a s**t show when it made you a millionaire is just so ironic." - laneybuug

"When a celebrity talks about fleeing the US, it’s super annoying for all of us that can’t afford to haul our entire family out of this s**tshow." - financewiz

"Good for her, and good for them, but it sucks a** that they can just up and leave without a care or second thought. It was difficult enough for me to move out of NYC, and here they are just bouncing around the globe when things get rough." - Ricaaado


Though people were not as receptive to Wright's decision to move as they've been to other celebrities, it seems Wright will be far from the last to make this decision.

Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano and Desperate Housewives former wife Eva Longoria have also been open about considering moving to a new country, or at least creating a dual-home arrangement that would make it easier to leave in the future.

