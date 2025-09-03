Greg Louganis Reveals He Sold His Home And His Olympic Medals To 'Start Anew' In New Country

Skip to content

Kim Kardashian Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why She Doesn't 'Believe In Homework'

Greg Louganis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Olympic diving legend revealed on Facebook that he's sold his California home and auctioned off three of his Olympic medals to start a new life in Panama.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 03, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Many Americans have made the decision over the past few years to move to other countries, whether it was because of the increasing prices in their home country or the political environment.

But for Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis, an eye-opening catalyst was the increasing number of natural disasters occurring in the United States and how his friends reacted to those events, particularly during the California fires.

Louganis made the incredible decision to unload most of his life, including selling his California home and auctioning off several of his medals, and either donating or selling most of his other belongings before moving to Panama.

The diver reflected in a Facebook post:

"So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?"
"I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was. Not even close to 'What' other people or 'Who' other people think I am."
"I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I went against what the 'experts' told me last time when I tried the first time. I told the truth; I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for."
"If I had proper management, I might not have been in that position, but what is done is done; live and learn."
"The other consideration is the sale of my house. I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to. I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to those who entered the house."
"I decided to donate, sell what can be sold, give gifts, and give where things might be needed or appreciated. Keeping in mind my mom (Frances Louganis) would often tell me, 'Make everywhere you go better because you were there.'"

Louganis particularly took inspiration from the survivors of the Palasades Fire.

"A thought occurred to me, I had many friends, people I was close to, lost everything in the Woolsey Fire, and then the Palasades Fire just this year."
"I know I am choosing to do this, but their resilience is an inspiration for me to start anew, with an open heart and an open door. Opening up to possibilities. I realized I often close myself off, shut myself down, and play small for the comfort of others."
"I don't think I have realized or given myself credit for what I might be able to accomplish. Like I said in an earlier post, 'I was an instrument of my coach's, Ron O'Brien's, creation.' I was honored, proud, and blessed to have been that for him. It was all achieved with love at the core."
"Now I get to discover, who is Greg Louganis?"
"Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and, hey, I may not find that."
"I think I may find it at times, in moments, my goal is to live it! Discover, allow, and nurture that human spirit through the experiences of life."

Countless fans showed up in his comments section, rooting for him during his next chapter

You can see the Facebook post here:

After landing in Panama, Louganis went live on Instagram alongside his faithful dog GiGi. Though he'd missed a flight and had to pay multiple fees in the United States and in Panama to be able to bring his dog with him, he remained in high spirits.

Prior to going live, he'd sat down for a cup of coffee at a cafe as he walked the streets, seeking out a hotel to stay the night before more traveling the next morning and planning what he'd do with the rest of his belongings, whether shipping them, selling them, or donating them to charity.

You can watch the video here:

It's heartening to see someone who seemingly has everything take inspiration from the many individuals who came back from terrible tragedy, having nothing.

Given his kind and light-hearted demeanor, he'll inevitably be able to go with the flow in Panama, make the most of it, and as his mother advised him, leave it just a little better than how he found it, as we should all try to do wherever we go.

