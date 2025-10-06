Alexander Skarsgård Just Wore A Super NSFW Shirt To A Film Festival—And Fans Are Here For It

Actor Alexander Skarsgård made quite a splash at the Zurich Film Festival, but not because of any movies he's in. It all came down to his shirt.
Well, the movie got some attention too, but not quite as much as his red carpet outfit, which included a silk shirt emblazoned with, uh, some adult decor, shall we say?
Okay fine: Dildos. The shirt had dildos on it. And the internet is screaming.
Skarsgård was at the Zurich Film Festival to promote his new British romcom Pillion, which is based on Adam Mars-Jones' 2020 novel Box Hill and has some definitely NSFW themes.
Specifically, BDSM plays a significant role in the story, in which Ray, a biker played by Skarsgård, enters into a BDSM relationship with a younger man named Colin, played by Harry Melling.
The shirt, it seems, is a bit of an Easter egg for the film's content.
Created by Italian menswear brand Magliano, it features not just dildos but also butt plugs of all shapes and sizes. The designers say the shirt is a nod to Italian gay culture in the 1980s and 1990s.
And it seems like it might be more than just a nod to the film itself.
Though he didn't go into detail, Skarsgård told Variety at the festival that he has personal experience with gay culture, and its leather and BDSM culture specifically:
"My experience of watching [gay BDSM culture] on screen was through [the 1980 Al Pacino film] Cruising, where it's this dark underbelly of New York City and it's dangerous, murderous and scary. Leather gays are scary..."
"...I have a little bit of experience from that world and I know that's not the truthful depiction."
Skarsgård went on to acknowledge that while he is a long-term relationship with actress Tuva Novotny, with whom he has a child, he's had "experiences" with men that informed his portrayal of his character.
He explained:
"What I've done in the past, who I've been with, men, women… To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn't seen portrayed this way – with so much authenticity."
As you might guess, the shirt and his comments have both gone viral, and fans are loving it.
Another score for Team Bisexual, it would seem! If you want to celebrate with your own dildo shirt, however, be ready to cough up $900. Skarsgård's daring fashion choice doesn't come cheap!