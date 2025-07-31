WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

It's a bird! it's a plane! It's a 3-point-layup! It's...a lime green dildo that someone threw onto the court?
In a recent WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, a pause had to be taken during the game after a fan lobbed an object onto the court from the nose-bleed seats in the stands.
The object was initially difficult to make out, but one of the cameras made sure to zoom in to show it was, in fact, a lime green sex toy.
One of the commentators stopped mid-sentence and fell silent:
“Oh my gosh...OK, OK. Inappropriate.”
The moment was pretty tense to begin with, as it occurred with less than a minute remaining after a hard-fought 75-75 tie. After a uniformed officer cleared the court of the offending sex toy, gameplay continued. Cecilia Zandalasini scored the tie-breaking basket to bring the Golden State Valkyries the win at a close 77-75 with less than four seconds remaining.
This in and of itself made the entire game quite entertaining, but her winning basket probably won't be what is most remembered about it.
Believe it or not, this is not the first time in sporting history a dildo has been thrown into play, with one lobbed onto the football field between the Buffalo Bills vs. the New England Patriots back in 2016 and 2017.
This incident calls for some seriously in-depth reporting, because we all had burning questions.
This was actually the second weird thing to happen mid-play this week in the WNBA. On Monday, a player's wig fell off mid-game and they ran off the court while the ball was still in motion.
At least it's entertaining to watch.
WNBA games are usually on CBS, or available on several streaming platforms as a season league pass package.