Skip to content

New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dwayne Johnson Thanks Brendan Fraser For 'Changing My Life' With 'The Mummy Returns' In Sweet Video

Brendan Fraser; Dwayne Johnson
Variety/YouTube

As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Johnson used the opportunity to thank Fraser for taking a chance on casting him in The Mummy Returns and kickstarting his acting career.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 10, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's been more than 25 years since The Mummy hit movie theaters. And next year, it will be 25 years since its sequel, The Mummy Returns, came out and opened the door for its spin-off, The Scorpion King.

There's now buzz about a new installment in The Mummy franchise with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz following the storyline of the first two films set to appear either in late 2026 or sometime in 2027.

This news brought the unique opportunity for Brendan Fraser and Dwayne Johnson to get together and talk after nearly 25 years, while sitting down with Variety for an "Actors on Actors" segment.

Fraser and Johnson had a fun conversation that largely centered around their shared time in The Mummy universe, the franchise's impressive CGI skills, and other projects both actors have worked on.

But the most touching thing about the interview was the recognition Johnson gave Fraser.

"You and I first connected on 'The Mummy Returns.'"
"That was one of the biggest franchises in the world at that time, in our industry, beloved around the world, and you were the face of that franchise."
"The flowers I want to give you is, I was ready to make my transition into Hollywood, and I was excited, and I had this opportunity to be cast in your movie as the Scorpion King."
"I remember meeting with Steven Summers, our director, and I met with all the folks at Universal, and I was so excited, but I knew, because they told me, 'You know, we're just going to talk to Brendan first.'"
"So there was a moment where I feel like you could have said, 'Hey, listen, I love this idea of a character called the Scorpion King, but this guy, Dwayne Johnson, he's never acted before, he's in pro wrestling, I'm not quite so sure.'"
"This is a beloved franchise; it felt like 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'; and the word that I got back was, 'Brenden loves the idea. He welcomes you with open arms.'"

As Johnson continued speaking, Fraser became visibly emotional.

"It really meant something to me, because not only was it your franchise, and you took a shot and a risk with me, who'd never acted back then, but also, that kicked off my career."
"It went from 'The Mummy Returns' to then 'The Scorpion King' to years later, now you and I sitting here, and I just want to say thank you, man, and thank you, really, in a big way, for changing my life."
"The trajectory that you allowed to happen led me to be here."

Fraser has been known as kind, genuine, and humble ever since he was at his peak popularity in The Mummy era, and his response to Johnson's thanks was the perfect example of why.

"You're too kind, Dwayne. You were always the right guy for the job."
"When I was told that you were a possibility for it, forgive me, but I didn't know you from the wrestling world. When I was shown, I said, 'That is perfect. That is inspired casting. That's fantastic. We'd be lucky to get the guy. Wow.'"
"No, seriously. I mean, come on. Because it felt like you need a stadium persona performance to give, to play a villain you love to hate, and to introduce yourself into that franchise. It's going to take a lot of confidence and belief that, yeah, you could take on all the big, scary bad guys and fight them back and do all of the action and everything."
"And also, you presented a formidable foe to the characters in the movie. I mean, Imhotep was the heavy, right? But we needed someone bigger and badder than him. And who are you going to get? We got you, dude."
"Oh man, it worked out the best for everyone. You are a gentleman, because I promise you what you did in the wrestling world, you were painting with a 10-inch brush."

You can watch the moment here:

Fans were touched by the interaction between the two men.









You can watch their full "Actors on Actors" interview here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The Rock has come a long way since his time as the Scorpion King and is one of the most popular and highly-paid male actors in today's action film industry.

The fact that he took the time to thank Fraser for his shot at success is touching, and Fraser deflecting and crediting Johnson speaks volumes about him.

Sometimes we really do make the right people famous.

Latest News

Screenshots of "George Washington" and Glenn Beck
Political News

Glenn Beck Just Created A Buff AI Version Of George Washington—And It's As Bizarre As You Think

Piers Morgan; Nick Fuentes
Trending

Far-Right Activist Proudly Admits He's Never Had Sex After Piers Morgan Calls Out His Misogyny In Tense Interview

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Gavin Newsom
Political News

Trump Just Made A Bonkers Claim About Operating A Lawnmower—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Priceless

Sean Duffy
Political News

Sean Duffy Dragged After Sharing Bizarre Proposal For How To 'Get Some Blood Flowing' At The Airport

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Best friends sharing a pinky promise
Photo by Walter Randlehoff on Unsplash

People Divulge What Led To The End Of Their Friendship With Their Best Friend

When a really good friendship takes hold, it's hard to imagine that it could ever end.

But just like relationships, friendships, even the best ones, can end for an abundance of reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Stewart during her conversation on The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times.
The Interview | A Podcast From the New York Times / YouTubehttps://youtu.be/YY5tIJpH0YE?si=bxohd7_0f_24G0Qk

Kristen Stewart Goes Viral With Her Take On Why Method Actors In Hollywood All Seem To Be Men

In every behind-the-scenes acting documentary, there’s always one guy eager to recount the time he took method acting “too far.”

The stories are lauded as part of a toxic and misogynistic Hollywood lore: Jared Leto allegedly terrorizing Suicide Squad castmates with Joker-inspired “gifts,” Daniel Day-Lewis insisting on being addressed as “Mr. President” on and off set filming Lincoln, and Christian Bale radically altering his body for The Machinist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cynthia Erivo
Fab TV

Fans Cry Foul After Interviewer Presses Cynthia Erivo About Being 'Tough' Despite Her Discomfort

As magical as our two-year Wicked era has been, it unfortunately has not been a totally perfect and beautiful journey.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) have toured extensively in the past two years to promote the film duology. While most of the conversations have been productive, there have unfortunately been remarks made by viewers and interviewers that have been nothing short of sexist, homophobic, and racist.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Rod Lamkey/Pool/Getty Images

JD Vance Dragged After Telling Crude Story About The Size Of His Manhood—And It's TMI To The Extreme

Vice President JD Vance has social media users cringing after he told a crude story about President Donald Trump wanting to gift him a nice pair of shoes that turned into a launching pad for a crude story about the size of his own penis.

Vance was speaking during a Christmas party held at his private residence when he shared that he was with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office when Trump suggested they had "sh***y shoes" and were in need of new pairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mom Influencer Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing Why She's 'Ditching Santa' This Year
@ShannenPill/X; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Mom Influencer Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing Why She's 'Ditching Santa' This Year

The Christmas season is rich with tradition, from the actual Christian story of the birth of Jesus to the various adaptations that culminated in the fir tree Capitalist extravaganza on display in our current time.

One influencer decided to take an individual stand to push back against one of the central pillars of a modern Christmas: she's not going to convince her young child that Santa is real.

Keep ReadingShow less