Skip to content

Trump criticized for downplaying domestic violence

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Rock's Next Movie Role Is Playing 'Chicken Man'—And Fans Are Hilariously Confused By The Premise

Dwayne Johnson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TIFF

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed that he is playing Chicken Man in an adaptation of the children's book Lizard Music—and people don't know what to make of it.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 10, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has had a storied career, and he is now pivoting away from his usual roles.

This time? He's going to be "Chicken Man," a 70-year-old man—with a 70-year-old chicken as a best friend. Yes, all of those words, at once, in the same movie. Johnson's new role will feature in an adaptation of Lizard Music, a book by Daniel Pinkwater.

Johnson discussed his upcoming role while at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently during a larger discussion about the direction his career was taking.

Many commenters had some questions. Namely, "Wait, what?"


Johnson has been more well-known for characters he has played in the WWE and many action-thrillers in the 2010s and a bit earlier. Many children might known him best as the voice of Maui in Moana. He's also very well known for his role in the Fast & The Furious series, beginning with Fast Five.

So for him to be branching out like this has people ... intrigued.

Johnson is currently making the film festival rounds after his serious role in Safie's recent film The Smashing Machine, starring as real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr throughout the fighter's tumultuous career in the '80s.

The film has thus far garnered much critical praise, even meriting a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival last week, and is highly anticipated.

Benny Safdie, alongside his elder brother Josh, has quite the directorial and acting resume. The Safdie brothers, after all, saw potential in Adam Sandler for a more serious role and cast him in 2019's Uncut Gems, which went on to be a critics darling that year for both its script as well as casting Sandler against-type.

Safdie is also known as an actor for his work in Oppenheimer and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Johnson, perhaps eager as he gets older to expand his artistic horizons, made a good pick.

Johnson's pivot to more serious, less action-thriller roles may have merely begun with The Smashing Machine this year, even if he played a celebrity fighter, albeit in a bloodier arena than Johnson's own home of the WWE.

Some commenters noted that other former wrestlers like John Cena and Dave Bautista have been making moves in their own acting careers, and wondered if that might be behind some of Johnson's recent script choices.


Some were still a little dubious about the recent turn his career has taken.

Folks noted the possibility that Lizard Music might be an animated film, which begs the question why Johnson, whose presence has been intensely related to his physique from day one, might have appeared much smaller at the TIFF panel where his role was mentioned.


All in all, folks are intrigued by the concept, if still quite confused by the curve ball of every word in a sentence that contains Lizard Music and Chicken Man.

The Smashing Machine is set to be released by A24 in early October 2025.

Latest News

JD Vance
Donald Trump

Vance's Outraged Tweet About Trump's Birthday Letter To Epstein Resurfaces—And It's Aged Horribly

A damaged room covered in grafitti
Trending

'Rage Room' Employees Describe The Most Unhinged Customers They've Encountered

Trump's Department Of Energy Roasted Over Bonkers Take On Why Solar And Wind Energy Is 'Worthless'
Environment

Trump's Energy Dept. Slams Solar/Wind

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Chrissy Teigen
Noam Galai/Hearst Magazines/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Daily Late-Night Food Routine

Chrissy Teigen seems to always be trying new things to make her life a little bit better. From how she views her body to how she parents to how she keeps the romance alive with her husband, John Legend, there are generally some who love her ideas and some who cannot stand them.

Par for the course, Teigen has shared a special glimpse into her eating habits, specifically what happens in the middle of the night, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jake Tapper; Joseph Ladapo
CNN

Florida Surgeon General Admits He Did No Analysis On How Ending Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Disease Rates

On September 3, Florida's top health official announced plans for his state to become the first in the nation to eliminate all vaccine requirements. Many of those are focused on safeguarding school aged children, college students, and healthcare workers.

During the announcement last week, Florida's Republican Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo likened the mandates— implemented to halt the spread of once common deadly and permanently disabling diseases like polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, mumps, and measles—to slavery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate McKinnon
Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bizarre 'Geographic Tongue' Condition

You never know what could come up in an interview, especially with someone like former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

During an interview with People, she was asked about a screenshot she'd sent to a famous friend—of her mouth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Greg Cipes, longtime voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Teen Titans/Cartoon Network

Voice actor claims WB fired him

In 2003, Cartoon Network unleashed Teen Titans, the show that gave us Robin’s permanent case of “team leader voice,” Starfire’s accidental malapropisms, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, the green shapeshifter who turned animal impressions into an art form.

The series churned out holiday specials, a feature-length film, and even snagged three Emmy nominations. Basically, it was Cartoon Network’s answer to Saturday morning cartoons—only this time Robin actually got to be cool.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bruce Springsteen; Courteney Cox
Adela Loconte/Variety/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen And Courteney Cox Just Had A 'Dancing In The Dark' Reunion At The U.S. Open—And The Nostalgia is Real

Though most people know actress Courteney Cox primarily from her years as Monica Geller on Friends or as Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, those who know Cox from the old days might know that one of her first big moments was with Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen's 1984 music video for "Dancing in the Dark" features the singer performing up on stage before showing occasional snapshots of a captivated Cox in the audience, who Springsteen gradually interacts with more and more as the video progresses.

Keep ReadingShow less