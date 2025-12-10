Skip to content

New AI Videos Of Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Are Going Viral—And They Show Just How Alarmingly Fast AI Has Progressed

Frank Sinatra's Daughter Offers Blunt Reality Check After MAGA Fan Claims Her Dad Would've 'Loved Trump'

Nancy and Frank Sinatra; Donald Trump
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nancy Sinatra was having none of it after a Trump supporter remarked on X that her dad, iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, would've "loved Trump."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 10, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Singer Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, shut down a Trump supporter who claimed on X that her father would have "loved" President Donald Trump.

Long before celebrity activism was commonplace, Sinatra was already using both his fame and his money to support the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, including offering financial backing to Martin Luther King Jr.

His personal life and professional choices reflected that commitment: he forged close friendships with legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie, and he flatly rejected segregation in his own career.

Sinatra refused to perform in racially exclusive venues or lodge in segregated hotels, and he demanded equal pay and fair treatment for every member of his band, regardless of race.

And Nancy Sinatra, best known for the hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," pointed out that her father would not have been happy about the news that ICE agents are terrorizing Latinos around the country.

In response to one story, she wrote:

"This is not my father's America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways."

But one Trump fan believes otherwise, responding:

"Your Dad would have loved Trump."

You can see her post and his response below.

Nancy Sinatra later replied to this person with the following:

"Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump."

You can see her response below.

It's worth noting that Sinatra, who died in 1998, was very critical of Trump back in the day.

According to The Way It Was by Eliot Weisman, Trump balked at Sinatra’s asking price to perform at his Atlantic City casino. Sinatra, unimpressed by the pushback, reportedly responded with a blunt command that Trump “go f**k himself.”

The facts speak for themselves—and many joined Nancy Sinatra in shutting down the Trump supporter.



Checkmate, MAGA.

