Tributes Pour In For 'The Wire' Star James Ransone After His Death By Suicide At Age 46

Content warning: mental illness, suicide
Actor James Ransone has passed away at the age of 46. After getting clean from drug abuse in 2006, he continued to struggle with his mental health and history of childhood sexual abuse before taking his own life on December 19.
Ransone quickly grew in popularity in Hollywood due to his nuanced role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire. He made an impressive break into horror as the beloved Eddie in It: Chapter Two and had memorable roles in Sinister, Sinister 2, The Black Phone, and Black Phone 2, which ended up being his final project.
As a tribute, Ransone's wife, Jamie McPhee, shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram.
"I told you I have loved you 1,000 times before, and I know I will love you again."
"You told me I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me, and you were so right."
"Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts: you, Jack, and Violet."
"We are forever."
Fellow actors and Hollywood colleagues expressed their condolences and shared their own tributes to Ransone across social media.
Ransone's costar on The Wire, Wendell Pierce, alluded to his mental health struggles.
"Sorry I couldn't be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace, James Ransone."
The representatives at Blumhouse, who worked with Ransone on the Sinister and Black Phone films wrote a tribute, as well.
"We are saddened by the passing of James Ransone. We are grateful to have worked with him on 'The Black Phone' and 'Sinister' movies. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."
Fans of Ransone's portrayal of Eddie in It: Chapter Two were collectively grieving.
Admirers of Ransone's work as a whole spoke up, as well.
Ransone is survived by his wife and their two young children, Jack and Violet.
Though he could not find peace in this lifetime, we hope he can rest peacefully now, and that his family and friends can find solace in the love that the world had for him.
If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
To find help outside the United States, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has resources available at https://findahelpline.com/i/iasp