Jane Fonda And Meryl Streep Lead Hollywood Tributes To Robert Redford After His Death At 89

The world lost an acting legend yesterday with the announcement that Robert Redford had passed away in his sleep in his home in Sundance, Utah, at the age of 89.
Redford was well-known for his performances in films like The Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, The Horse Whisperer, The Natural, and The Great Gatsby; his production of The Old Man & The Gun, American Epic, and Chicagoland; and most recently, his advocacy for sustainability and climate change.
Redford was involved in the founding and creation of the Sundance Film Festival, named for his love of Utah, and designed to promote and invigorate independent cinema.
Jane Fonda was among the very first celebrities to pay tribute to the late actor, as she and Redford were frequent companions on the big screen, from Barefoot in the Park to The Chase to The Electric Horseman and Our Souls at Night, as well as close friends.
Fonda stated:
"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone."
"I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way."
"He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."
Fellow acting powerhouse Meryl Streep also came forward to pay tribute to her Out of Africa co-star.
"One of the lions has passed."
"Rest in peace, my lovely friend."
Fonda and Streep paying their respects seemed to open the floodgates, as countless actors, film production companies, and even politicians paid tribute to Redford on Instagram and Twitter (X).
Barbra Streisand talked about Redford and their shared time on The Way We Were.
"Every day on the set of 'The Way We Were' was exciting, intense, and pure joy."
"We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."
"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting, and one of the finest actors ever."
"The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."
Up Close and Personal co-star Michelle Pfeiffer shared a brief tribute.
"Until we meet again, my friend."
Julianne Moore confided the emotional connection she had with Redford.
"He was the first movie star that I ever loved."
"My sister sent me this photo this morning from Sundance; it was very hard for me to behave normally in his presence."
"RIP, Robert Redford. We will all miss you."
Demi Moore wished for one more dance after their time filming Indecent Proposal.
"The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend…"
"Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways, and I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart."
"What I would do for just one more dance."
Morgan Freeman was grateful for multiple opportunities to work with his friend.
"There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on 'Brubaker' in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in 'An Unfinished Life' was a dream come true."
"Rest peacefully, my friend."
Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Redford and his advocacy.
"Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts. His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come."
Kiefer Sutherland recognized Redford as the best of the best.
"My heart goes out to Robert Redford‘s family. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked for. A perfect example of the best we have to offer."
Ethan Hawke said that the film industry was changed forever because of Redford.
"Robert Redford, our ultimate champion of independent film, relentless advocate for authentic storytelling, and fiercely passionate environmentalist."
"Robert’s legacy remains ingrained in our culture, transformed by his artistry, activism, and the founding of Sundance Institute and Film Festival."
Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage wrote about his time on Our Souls at Night.
"Thinking of the work families and especially the real family of Robert Redford today."
"Almost a decade ago, I got to work with him on a small movie filmed in Colorado Springs. The whole experience felt like a dream. It’s hard to explain how important watching legends like Jane Fonda and Robert Redford was to me, but even at that age, I knew it was crucial."
"The crew called him Bob, but that seemed too informal, so I stuck with 'Mr Robert.' My main memory, though, was that he was kind to me. I was a lucky kid who got to roast marshmallows, go fishing, play baseball, and assemble toy trains with Robert Redford in a beautiful part of the world. I am grateful for it and will never forget it."
And Stephen King paid tribute.
"Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89."
Multiple film production companies also paid their respects to the late actor and his contributions to the industry.
Paramount Movies wrote:
"Robert Redford was a titan of this industry, whose legacy will continue to endure and inspire for generations to come."
"He was the consummate movie star and an Oscar-winning director, but his greatest role was as a visionary whose impact is immeasurable. He will be missed as both an artist and a humanitarian."
Filmmaker Edgar Wright sang Redford's praises.
"Robert Redford was so much more than just a movie star. He was a great actor, director, and producer, and, through the creation of the Sundance Film Festival and the founding of the Sundance Institute, a tireless champion of independent cinema. He supported countless fledgling filmmakers and helped launch many remarkable careers."
"But also… boy, what a movie star he was. Stunningly handsome and a wonderfully naturalistic actor, he moved effortlessly between drama and comedy. He chose his projects with intelligence, using his marquee power to champion groundbreaking scripts and often finding ways to play against his matinee-idol image."
Searchlight Pictures also wrote:
"Remembering Robert Redford (1936-2025), a Hollywood icon and founder of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival. Redford gave the world timeless stories, and supported artists and storytellers everywhere. His legacy will live on as a true giant of cinema whose artistry and vision shaped film history. He will be missed by us all."
The Russo Brothers were honored to know Redford.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the incomparable Robert Redford, a true legend whose acting and directing inspired us throughout our careers."
"His legacy will live on through his extraordinary films, his incredible performances, his tireless activism, and the profound influence that Sundance has had on the trajectory of the industry, and the lives of thousands of filmmakers."
"There are very few people who have impacted modern storytelling as significantly as Robert … and we are deeply grateful for our time with him."
Even politicians spoke about Redford's impact as an actor and as an advocate.
Governor Spencer Cox of Utah tweeted:
"Decades ago, Robert Redford came to Utah and fell in love with this place. He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity. Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world."
"Today we honor his life, his vision, and his lasting contribution to our state."
Hilary Clinton wrote:
"I always admired Robert Redford, not only for his legendary career as an actor and director but for what came next."
"He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers. A true American icon."
Redford was a legend in the film industry, from acting to producing to advocating for smaller productions and performers, and beyond. It's incredible to see how much he touched the industry.
Hopefully those closest to him will find solace in how much he's being celebrated.