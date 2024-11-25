Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Megan Hilty Reveals Meryl Streep's Hilarious Note For Broadway Opening Of 'Death Becomes Her'

Megan Hilty; Meryl Streep
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images

Hilty, who plays Madeline Ashton, a role originated in the 1992 film by Streep, shared the flowers she received from the Oscar winner ahead of opening night—along with an iconic and fitting note.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 25, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Death Becomes Her celebrated their Broadway opening on Thursday, and one of the show's stars, Megan Hilty, who plays Madeline Ashton, took to Instagram to reveal the amazing—and also hilarious—gesture by none other than Meryl Streep.

Streep, who played Ashton in the original 1992 film, sent Hilty a bouquet of drying flowers and a "break a leg" note, both a wish and a threat.

The three-time Oscar winner got into her three-decades old character, writing:

"Break a leg, or I'll break it for you."
"With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl."

And Hilty could not contain her disbelief, simply captioning her post:

"I’m dead. ☠️"

You can see below.

Friends, fans and fellow Broadway staples couldn't contain their excitement, either.

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

@meganhilty/Instagram

Hilty has been channeling her inner Streep for some time now, even going as far as to use the three-time Emmy winner's accolades as her own in the production's Playbill.

Hilty's bio claims she "has been lauded as 'the best actress of her generation'" and credits her with nine Golden Globe Awards, 21 Oscar nominations and the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama... to name a few.

Her film credits include Mamma Mia, The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, Postcards from the Edge, It's Complicated, Doubt, Out of Africa, Julie & Julia and The River Wild.

Playbill.com

Hilty told PEOPLE during the show's 2023 run in Chicago that she "wouldn't be able to take it" if Streep were to acknowledge her performance.

"I don't know her and I can't imagine that she has any time to reach out to me."
"But I'm sure that they're aware that this is happening."
"I would fall to the floor. I don't know if I'd be able to take it."

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence
Political News

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Trolls Saying She's 'Not Educated' Enough To 'Talk About Politics'

Screenshot of James Lankford; Tulsi Gabbard
2024 Election

Conservative Senator Has Warning For Tulsi Gabbard Over Confirmation Hearings

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from maestra.mcghee's TikTok video
@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

Teacher Stuns Students After Revealing How Little She's Paid For Leading Extracurricular Group

It's no secret that teachers in the United States are underpaid. But the public clearly needs a reality check of what "underpaid" actually means.

To prove a point, three female high school students sat together with their Spanish teacher, discussing what she makes annually as a teacher and for leading an extracurricular group, the high school's Spanish Honors Society.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @this_is_the_ladyj and man drinking iced coffee
@this_is_the_ladyj/TikTok

Woman Unloads On TikToker Who Questioned Man's Masculinity For Drinking Iced Coffee

A TikToker aiming to chastise a man for drinking an iced coffee *gasp* ended up being called out by a fellow TikToker, and the masses are cheering.

TikToker Lady J (@this_is_the_ladyj) came to the rescue of an innocent coffee drinker after another TikToker questioned his masculinity over his beverage of choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
gray and red shopping carts
Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Confess Which Companies They're Convinced Hate Their Customers

If you ever worked in a public facing service industry, you can understand being perturbed by customers.

But some companies don’t seem to like their consumer base at all. Poor service, poor quality, poor corporate responses... almost lead one to think some corporations actually hatd their customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
A shot of neon sign saying hero in capitol letters against a black background. The neon colors are red, white, dark blue and light blue.
Photo by Anh Henry Nguyen on Unsplash

People Imagine Which Historical Figures Would've Made A Bigger Impact If They'd Lived Longer

No matter who you are or where you come from, life is never long enough.

There will always be more to do and more to say.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Gibsonishere's TikTok video
@gibsonishere/TikTok

Longtime Teacher Explains How Teaching Has Gotten Harder Since The '90s In Eye-Opening TikTok

It's no secret that the educational system in the United States needs some work, and with teachers' turnover rate being higher than ever before, it's hard to imagine how that's going to happen with fewer teachers entering—and staying in—the classroom.

Many teachers have argued that the demands put on teachers are simply too high and unrealistic for even the best of teachers to be truly successful, but their demands are frequently ignored.

Keep ReadingShow less