Megan Hilty Reveals Meryl Streep's Hilarious Note For Broadway Opening Of 'Death Becomes Her'

Death Becomes Her celebrated their Broadway opening on Thursday, and one of the show's stars, Megan Hilty, who plays Madeline Ashton, took to Instagram to reveal the amazing—and also hilarious—gesture by none other than Meryl Streep.
Streep, who played Ashton in the original 1992 film, sent Hilty a bouquet of drying flowers and a "break a leg" note, both a wish and a threat.
The three-time Oscar winner got into her three-decades old character, writing:
"Break a leg, or I'll break it for you."
"With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl."
And Hilty could not contain her disbelief, simply captioning her post:
"I’m dead. ☠️"
You can see below.
Friends, fans and fellow Broadway staples couldn't contain their excitement, either.
Hilty has been channeling her inner Streep for some time now, even going as far as to use the three-time Emmy winner's accolades as her own in the production's Playbill.
Hilty's bio claims she "has been lauded as 'the best actress of her generation'" and credits her with nine Golden Globe Awards, 21 Oscar nominations and the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama... to name a few.
Her film credits include Mamma Mia, The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, Postcards from the Edge, It's Complicated, Doubt, Out of Africa, Julie & Julia and The River Wild.
Playbill.com
Hilty told PEOPLE during the show's 2023 run in Chicago that she "wouldn't be able to take it" if Streep were to acknowledge her performance.
"I don't know her and I can't imagine that she has any time to reach out to me."
"But I'm sure that they're aware that this is happening."
"I would fall to the floor. I don't know if I'd be able to take it."