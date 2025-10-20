Skip to content

Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

Sarah Paulson Struggles To Hold Back Tears After Being Asked About Close Friend Diane Keaton On The Red Carpet

Sarah Paulson with Access Hollywood; Diane Keaton and Sarah Paulson
Access Hollywood; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Paulson was asked by Access Hollywood at the premiere of Hulu's All's Fair about the death of her dear friend Diane Keaton—and she got choked up trying to articulate what Keaton meant to her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Since Diane Keaton's passing, celebrities far and wide have shared tributes about the late star, from how gloriously talented she was to what an incredible friend she had been.

But one celebrity friendship that doesn't get enough attention is the one Diane Keaton shared with Sarah Paulson, who is still openly grieving the loss of her great friend.

Paulson was even photographed outside of Keaton's home after the news broke.

While at the premiere for Hulu's All's Fair, Paulson appeared in a lovely Bottega Veneta runway skirt with red, silver, and black layers reminiscent of feathers, topped with a white oversized shirt with slouchy shoulders and sleeves, and a silver, shell-shaped necklace. It was a very flattering outfit for her and something Diane Keaton likely would have worn and praised.

Paulson was asked repeatedly about how she was processing the loss of Keaton and what she thought this meant for the film industry as a whole.

When asked about Diane Keaton, an Access Hollywood interviewer focused on her legacy.

"When you think about her legacy, and even the way you showed up here tonight kind of is reminiscent in some ways of images I've seen of her, when you think about her legacy, what comes to mind for you?"

When asked by Access Hollywood, Paulson shared:

"She was a very dear friend of mine, so it's not something I'm able to talk about yet. I'm not able to talk about it."
"All I can say, and I've been saying tonight, which is important to me to communicate, is that, what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being."

Beginning to choke up and hold back tears, Paulson continued:

"I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life in the way that I did."

You can watch Paulson's interaction with Access Hollywood here.

Viewers were sad on behalf of Paulson, who is just as human as the rest of us and grieving her late friend.










We've all experienced the terrible pain of losing someone we care about and having to move on afterwards. Though it's easy to forget that celebrities go through some of the same experiences that we do, this is definitely one of them.

