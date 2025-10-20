Sarah Paulson Struggles To Hold Back Tears After Being Asked About Close Friend Diane Keaton On The Red Carpet

Since Diane Keaton's passing, celebrities far and wide have shared tributes about the late star, from how gloriously talented she was to what an incredible friend she had been.
But one celebrity friendship that doesn't get enough attention is the one Diane Keaton shared with Sarah Paulson, who is still openly grieving the loss of her great friend.
Paulson was even photographed outside of Keaton's home after the news broke.
While at the premiere for Hulu's All's Fair, Paulson appeared in a lovely Bottega Veneta runway skirt with red, silver, and black layers reminiscent of feathers, topped with a white oversized shirt with slouchy shoulders and sleeves, and a silver, shell-shaped necklace. It was a very flattering outfit for her and something Diane Keaton likely would have worn and praised.
Paulson was asked repeatedly about how she was processing the loss of Keaton and what she thought this meant for the film industry as a whole.
When asked about Diane Keaton, an Access Hollywood interviewer focused on her legacy.
"When you think about her legacy, and even the way you showed up here tonight kind of is reminiscent in some ways of images I've seen of her, when you think about her legacy, what comes to mind for you?"
When asked by Access Hollywood, Paulson shared:
"She was a very dear friend of mine, so it's not something I'm able to talk about yet. I'm not able to talk about it."
"All I can say, and I've been saying tonight, which is important to me to communicate, is that, what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being."
Beginning to choke up and hold back tears, Paulson continued:
"I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life in the way that I did."
You can watch Paulson's interaction with Access Hollywood here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Viewers were sad on behalf of Paulson, who is just as human as the rest of us and grieving her late friend.
We've all experienced the terrible pain of losing someone we care about and having to move on afterwards. Though it's easy to forget that celebrities go through some of the same experiences that we do, this is definitely one of them.