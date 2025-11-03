Morgan Freeman Reacts To Learning Diane Keaton Said He Was Her All-Time Favorite On-Screen Kiss

On Thursday, veteran actor Morgan Freeman was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host had news to share with the Oscar winner.
The late actress Diane Keaton named Freeman as her favorite on-screen kiss. The pair starred as a long-married couple in the 2014 film 5 Flights Up.
Reading Keaton's quote to get the details right, Kimmel shared:
"She said, 'his lips were so luscious. You just push your lips up against them and you squeeze in. It felt gooey and good. I like that.'"
Freeman revealed he was unaware of Keaton's praise, then offered his expertise, saying:
"Well, there are two ways to kiss: pucker or don’t."
"Understand, if you pucker, then you’ve got kind of tight things going on, but if you don’t, then you know your lips are naturally soft."
Kimmel said he had once locked lips with Keaton, and was surprised Freeman was Keaton’s favorite onscreen kiss.
“I’m impressed, I mean, Diane Keaton has kissed a lot of people in movies. She kissed me here on this show, and I guess I was way behind you. I don’t know."
“I feel like I puckered, and now that you’ve said pucker, I think pucker is such an unattractive word in every way,” he said. “Why would we do that with our mouths when we kiss?
“When you’re frightened, you pucker. That’s not a good image. That’s not a good visual at all,” Kimmel added. “I’m doing it right now, and it doesn’t feel good.”
Freeman said, “I can see,” as Kimmel chuckled.
The late night talk show shared the clip on Instagram, tagging Freeman.
People shared their admiration for the 88-year-old actor in the comments.
Keaton passed away on October 11 at age 79.
She appeared in 74 films since 1970, winning an Oscar in 1978 for Annie Hall.