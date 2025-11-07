Sarah Paulson Reveals Diane Keaton's Amazing Act Of Generosity Every Time They Went Out To Dinner

Skip to content

Xania Monet Sparks Debate After Becoming First 'AI Artist' To Debut On Billboard Chart

Sarah Paulson; Christopher Polk/Turner/Getty Images
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube; Diane Keaton

The All's Fair star opened up on Watch What Happens Live about her late friend and former costar Diane Keaton's habit at the end of every meal while dining out—and it speaks volumes about her character.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Nov 07, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Sarah Paulson made a lifelong friend when she costarred with Diane Keaton in The Other Sister back in 1999, and Paulson made it clear on the red carpet at the premiere of All's Fair that she wasn't ready to talk about their relationship yet.

Since then, Paulson has made an effort to keep her late friend's memory alive by sharing some of her favorite memories, and now, we have more reasons than ever to love Keaton.

While making a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paulsen talked about her latest performance in All's Fair, an interesting fact about Pedro Pascal, and she finally opened up a little more about Diane Keaton.

After starring in The Other Sister, the pair made an effort to keep their friendship going, including seeing each other in person as often as they could. During these visits, they frequently went out to dinner, to the point that Paulson "couldn't count the amount of dinners," and Paulson revealed that Keaton had a ritual she completed at the end of every meal, "every single one of them."

Paulson remembered:

"The thing that was most amazing about Diane is that every time we would go to dinner, when the meal was finished, she would get up and she would go ask to go to the kitchen."
"There, she would give cash to all of the busboys. All of them. Every restaurant we ever went to."

Paulson specified that Keaton did not seek out the chefs, the hosts, or the servers, who guests are more likely to compliment, but the busboys, who arguably are often invisible but keep the restaurant running smoothly.

You can watch the moment here:

@bravowwhl

The amazing thing that Diane Keaton did at every restaurant #WWHL

The moment was also shared on Instagram, where fans counted this as yet another reason to love Keaton.

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

@bravowwhl/Instagram

You can see the full conversation here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Diane Keaton might be gone, but her memory lives on through her incredible performances, her fashion sense, and her thoughtful and giving acts that touched the people around her.

Though Sarah Paulson is still grieving the loss of her friend, she's doing the best possible thing she can for herself and for those around her: giving all of her love that has turned to grief somewhere to go, by placing little pieces of it into all of the stories she shares.

