Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

Steve Martin Shares Hilariously Poignant Tributes To Beloved Late Costar Diane Keaton

Steve Martin and Diane Keaton
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Martin, who costarred in Father of the Bride with Keaton, shared two humorous memories with the Oscar winner and longtime friend on Instagram after her death at 79 over the weekend.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 14, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
On October 11, 2025, Father of the Bride's Diane Keaton passed away at the age of 79, survived by her adopted children, Dexter and Duke.

Keaton broke into the entertainment business in the 1970s, first as Diane Hall, but since there was already a Diane Hall in the business, she reintroduced herself, using her mother's maiden name, as Diane Keaton.

Prior to changing her name from Hall to Keaton, she made waves with her performance in Annie Hall. Then after switching to Keaton, she went on to be a well-known and incredibly successful actress, starring in The Godfather trilogy, The First Wives Club with Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, Father of the Bride with Steve Martin, and many more.

Since her passing, fans and celebrities everywhere have shared tributes to her memory, but a particularly touching pair of tributes came from none other than her Father of the Bride co-star, Steve Martin.

True to Martin's nature, he first offered a tribute to Keaton with a humorous twist.

Steve Martin's best friend is, not so secretly, Martin Short, who also costarred in Father of the Bride as Franck Eggelhoffer, who helped plan the wedding and other important events in the two films.

Though Keaton and Martin were obviously friends, she was also friends with Short, as well, and the three were not shy about joking with one another.

During an interview with Interview Magazine in 2021, Short asked Keaton:

"Who's sexier, me or Steve Martin?"

Keaton quipped:

"I mean, you're both idiots."

As his first tribute to her, Steve Martin shared a screenshot of this exchange.

Later, Martin made his admiration for Keaton and her career much clearer in a second tribute post, which clarified just how long they had known each other.

To honor Keaton, he shared a playbill for Annie Hall, which showed Diane Keaton (as Diane Hall) as the lead, while Martin was a stagehand.

You can see that post here:

Fans of Keaton were touched by Martin's tributes.

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

@stevemartinrealy/Instagram

Diane Keaton was a powerhouse in the industry and will be deeply missed.

And we often don't realize how much someone meant to a person until they share a decades-old throwback, which makes honoring their memory all the more important.

