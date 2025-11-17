Glen Powell's Heartwarming Full-Circle Moment After Finally Getting To Host 'SNL' Has Fans Tearing Up

When we really want something to happen, it's easy to get impatient and forget two vital truths: sometimes the best things truly are worth the wait, and sometimes, one door has to close for another one to open.
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell had to learn those truths the hard way when he was invited by Saturday Night Live to host several years ago, back when the Top Gun sequel was first set to grace the big screen.
When the pandemic hit, the Top Gun: Maverick release got pushed back, as did Powell's hosting gig.
SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels decided it would be best to postpone his hosting appointment until further notice:
"Without Love this!'Top Gun,' no one will know who the eff you are."
But as the pandemic progressed and several strikes occurred in the entertainment industry, Top Gun: Maverick's release and Powell's chances of hosting seemed indefinite, if not an increasing impossibility.
In 2025, Powell finally had the chance to grace the stage, and during his opening monologue, he revealed that there was more at stake than seeing Top Gun: Maverick hit the big screen or hosting Saturday Night Live.
The actor also had something to prove to someone else.
Allegedly, the day that the actor was invited to host SNL the first time, he was on his front porch with several of his family members. When he hung up the phone, he shared the news and they all danced and hollered, celebrating.
While they were sharing in their excitement, a UPS driver showed up with a package. Eager to tell everyone, Powell shared the news with the driver.
The driver was so excited, they decided to take a selfie to mark the occasion.
Glen Powell/NBC
But when the movie and the hosting gig both got pushed back, Powell heard threw the grapevine that the UPS driver was telling people that "Glen Powell is a liar," assuming that he had made the whole thing up and was using the delays as a cover story.
However, when Powell got the gig for a second time, his sisters helped him by tracking down the driver so he could share the totally-not-fake occasion.
Then, to save the special memory, Powell invited Mitch the UPS driver to the stage and took another selfie with him.
Glen Powell/NBC
You can watch Powell's UPS story here:
Fans were impressed by Powell's monologue and humble nature, and they believed the moment was worth the wait.
Suddenly, everything made sense to a few local fans. When Powell's sisters had tried to track down Mitch, some people assumed there had been a problem with UPS.
They were happy to hear that it was all part of a happy plan, rather than delivery drama.
Watch Powell's full Saturday Night Live monologue here:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
This is probably one of those moments that got put off so many times, Powell doubted from time to time that it was even going to happen.
But not only did he finally get to host, but he got to go up on stage with an awesome, full-circle story to share, and that opportunity is priceless.