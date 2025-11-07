Skip to content

AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump's Bizarre New Golden Sign Spotted Outside The Oval Office

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After photos emerged of a new sign reading "The Oval Office" printed in gold lettering on what appears to be white paper outside the Oval Office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to put his own trolling spin on the new decoration.

Alan Herrera
Nov 07, 2025
Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and the White House's recently posted sign that features the words “The Oval Office” in golden script next to an exterior door near the Rose Garden is no exception.

The text appears to be printed on paper taped to the wall, and Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time trolling the new sign with a little "Live, Laugh, Love" flair.

You can see Trump's new White House sign below.

Golden "The Oval Office" sign @kaitlancollins/X

Newsom, who has been trolling the Trump administration for months on end often using his official press account, decided to poke fun immediately, posting a doctored photo of the sign with the text:

"Live, Laugh, LOSE"

You can see his post and the doctored picture below.

Doctored Oval Office sign @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom's post was a reference to the significant losses Republicans experienced following Tuesday night's elections.

Democrats won the governorship in Virginia and New Jersey, California successfully passed a redistricting effort to counter GOP gerrymandering in Texas, and Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won the mayoralty in New York City, sending shockwaves around the world.

Trump is—unsurprisingly—furious over the results and has called on Republicans to end the filibuster, a move that Senate Republicans oppose as the catastrophic government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, continues, dealing blows to workers around the country who've been suspended from their jobs due to lack of funding.

Additionally, SNAP recipients are suffering now that benefits have lapsed and critics have accused the Trump administration of orchestrating a nationwide hunger crisis to punish Democrats for refusing to bend to Republicans who support allowing healthcare subsidies to expire.

People were so here for Newsom's response—and mocked it themselves.


Trump has claimed that all of the gold decorations in the Oval Office actually make visitors "freak out" due to their "quality and beauty."

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January—it features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Now that his new ballroom is under construction following the demolition of the East Wing, we can no doubt expect more gold in the White House's future.

Screenshots from @gianna.wulff's TikTok video
Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

Screenshot of George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
George Santos Announced He's Leaving New York After Mamdani's Win—And The Responses Are Brutal

Screenshot of man collapsing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to walk out
RFK Jr. Dragged For Bolting Out Of Oval Office The Moment A Man Collapsed During Press Briefing

Donald Trump; Screenshot of WalMart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal
Trump Brutally Fact-Checked After Boasting That Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' Is Cheaper Than Last Year

