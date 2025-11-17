Michelle Obama Just Got Brutally Honest About Why She Won't Run For President—And Oof

On Wednesday, November 5, former First Lady Michelle Obama was joined on stage for a live podcast taping at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) by award-winning actor Tracee Ellis Ross.
The duo discussed the stories behind Michelle Obama’s new book The Look, and the podcast was posted on YouTube on Friday, November 14.
One excerpt from the podcast is quickly going viral. In it, the former FLOTUS makes clear why she isn't interested in a presidential candidacy.
Ellis Ross asked:
"How do you feel about the fact that the First Lady is an archetype for wifedom and femininity?"
Obama replied:
"Yeah, I don't agree with that. It is a complete throwback. It's a definition that has no current status in how women actually show up in the world today."
Ellis Ross then asked:
"Do you think that impacts the room we have made for a woman to be President?"
Obama said:
"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain't ready. That's why I'm like, don't even look at me about running because you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not."
"So don't waste my time."
Obama added:
"You know, we got a lot of growing up to do and there's still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it."
People concurred with her assessment.
HOLLAH! I was a crew lead for 17 years and although it was only 3 males out of at least 30, I still dealt with three males that couldn't handle that I was a woman in charge of training them - and SAVING them when they didn't take my advice.
— hooter4ever.bsky.social (@hooter4ever.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:31 PM
I didn't ridicule or tell them "I told you so" when they would have a hard time or need to call for help if they didn't take my advice. I had 15 years of experience hiking these same mountains and sites compared to their no years of experience, but me being a woman made my advice "inadequate".
— hooter4ever.bsky.social (@hooter4ever.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:34 PM
100%, Americans both men and women have rejected a woman many times!
— Mary (@glmary.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 11:33 AM
@horselaugh/Bluesky
@itsafronomics/Bluesky
If Pakistan and Bangladesh can have women leaders, so can the USA.
— Pramzed (@pramzed.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:06 PM
The recent examples of two stellar female candidates running and losing to an unqualified, uneducated, psychologically unbalanced criminal would seem to contradict this. Michelle is right imo.
— Vicky Hammond (@citizenvicky.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 5:47 AM
Why should Ms Obama run for president? She was treated so horribly by the Republicans. Called names, compared to animals, shamed for wearing short sleeve dresses.No! No! She's too much already!
— Good Golly Ms Molly (@gdgollymsmolly.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 8:37 PM
@SageAmenti/X
The Look explores Michelle Obama’s lifelong relationship with fashion, style, and beauty. Illustrated with over 200 photographs, the book features personal stories, the evolution of her style from First Lady to today, and the behind-the-scenes stories of her creative team.
You can watch the full one hour podcast event here: