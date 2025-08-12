'South Park' Hits Back At Kristi Noem's Gripe About Show With Hilarious Profile Photo Change

South Park began its 27th season doing what they do best: skewering public figures that take themselves too seriously. The season premiere focused on MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his alleged micropenis to the delight of old and new fans.
For the second episode, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone turned their focus to infamous puppy (and goat) killer Kristi Noem, South Dakota's former Republican Governor that Trump tapped to head up the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The law enforcement agency abducting people across the United States was also heavily featured.
The ICE episode aired the day after DHS's social media account manager thought using a screenshot from South Park's preview trailer for episode two was a great way to recruit more ICE agents.
The South Park social media account fired back.
Then episode two aired.
To say the episode was brutal for both Noem and ICE is an understatement. Noem even went to conservative talking head Glenn Beck to whine about her portrayal on the show—while claiming she never watched the episode.
South Park 's social media manager responded appropriately to Noem's complaints.
First, they updated the show's profile picture to Kristi Noem's likeness all across their social media accounts.
@southpark/Instagram
South Park/Facebook
@SouthPark/X
Second, the studio decided to share the exclusive end credits scene that Paramount+ subscribers saw, which had not been broadcast on Comedy Central.
In it, Kristi Noem continues her favorite activity from throughout the episode—shooting every dog and puppy she sees.
You can watch the bonus scene here:
Odd, how South Park is covering Kristi Noem and her ICE hooligans more accurately than The New York Times.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) August 8, 2025 at 12:08 PM
People are loving the pettiness being directed back at the pettiest presidential administration ever.
After first criticizing South Park as “lazy,” now Kristi Noem is trying to act like she’s HAPPY they depicted her as a puppy shooting moron with a melting face. Desperate levels of cope.
[image or embed]
— God (@thegodpodcast.com) August 9, 2025 at 5:55 PM
Kristi Noem melted down over her face melting down on South Park. 😂
— God (@thegodpodcast.com) August 8, 2025 at 1:18 PM
@artcandee/Bluesky
South Park wins the internet for their profile pic of Kristi Noem on Twitter X.
[image or embed]
— Nancy Levine Stearns 🌎 (@nancylevinestearns.bsky.social) August 8, 2025 at 1:58 PM
BRUTAL: In direct response to Kristi Noem calling South Park “sexist”, South Park just changed their profile picture to a cartoon of her face melting to the floor. 🫠
— 💙 MaryH 💙 (@maryh58.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 12:53 AM
Episode three of season 27 of South Park is set to air on Wednesday, August 13 at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. It will be available on Paramount+ the following day.
It's unlikely that Trump or Noem will enjoy that episode either.