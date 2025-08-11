Skip to content

New York Republican Accidentally Describes America's 250th Birthday Festivities With NSFW Phrase

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kristi Noem Dragged For Hypocritical Gripe About 'South Park' After They Epically Roast Her

Kristi Noem; Screenshot of Kristi Noem on "South Park"
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Paramount

The Homeland Security Secretary accused the animated comedy of looks-shaming her despite having not watched the episode.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lashed out at the animated comedy South Park, telling interviewer Glenn Beck that while she didn't watch their latest episode satirizing her, she nonetheless heard of the "lazy" and "petty" jabs at her appearance.

The latest South Park episode mocks Noem's role in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids that have terrorized immigrant families and faced widespread condemnation from human rights groups.

In the storyline, Mr. Mackey loses his job as an elementary school counselor and joins ICE, where the show lampoons the agency’s recruitment and training. Noem is portrayed ordering a raid on a “Dora the Explorer Live!” show and even participating in a raid at Heaven’s gates.

She is repeatedly shown shooting and killing dogs—including Krypto from the new Superman film and a service animal—and appears in an ICE recruitment video defending her decision to kill her own puppy, a reference to her memoir’s admission that she shot her dog Cricket for being “untrainable.”

A recurring visual gag depicts Noem’s face sagging or falling off entirely, only to be quickly repaired with “botox” by a makeup crew, which she told Beck is typical behavior from "leftists and extremists:"

“It never ends. But it’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and extremists [who] do that."
"If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

You can hear what Noem said in the video below.

Noem's comments are notably hypocritical considering her boss, President Donald Trump, has a long history of misogynistic commentary about women's appearances, perhaps most infamously when he, referring to then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, said she had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" during the 2015 Republican presidential debate.

In 2014, he told a female reporter it would be "politically correct" to say that looks "don't matter," and suggested that "you wouldn't have your job if you weren't beautiful."

And of course when he recently threatened to strip comedian Rosie O'Donnell of her citizenship, critics were reminded of the time he told the aforementioned Kelly that he thinks "only" of O'Donnell when he's used language like “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals” to describe some women.

And how could we forget the fact that Noem—and Trump's border czar Tom Homan—have defended racial profiling and given ICE agents orders to detain people, many of them Latino migrants, based on their appearances?

The mockery was swift.


Noem's complaint came just days after South Park mocked Homeland Security for using a screenshot from the show as part of its ICE recruitment efforts.

The show joked, "Wait, so we ARE relevant?" in a post on X, a nod to the White House, which, via spokesperson Taylor Rogers, dismissed the show as one that "hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

Rogers remarks were themselves a response to the show's recent season premiere, which shows Trump in bed with Satan and later depicts him tearing off his clothes in the desert to reveal a tiny talking penis.

Latest News

John Leguizamo; Dean Cain
Political News

John Leguizamo Just Brutally Dragged Dean Cain For Joining ICE—And Fans Are Applauding

Screenshot of Alex Stein
Political News

Right-Wing 'Comedian' Sparks Outrage After Saying Trans Soldiers Should Be Used As 'Suicide Bombers'

A mid-shot of an unidentifiable, older couple walking in the street. The wife's hand holds her husband's arm.
Trending

Mistakes Most People Don't Realize They're Making In Relationships

Photo of a male human body, stripped of flesh. The muscles are exposed. His arms are stretched out, side to side. His mouth is agape.
Trending

People Reveal The Weirdest Thing Their Body Does That They Don't Understand

More from News/political-news

Bill Hader on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Bill Hader Gets Real About Why He Actually Skipped SNL's 50th Anniversary Special—And Oof

Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary special was one of the events of the year in 2025. With most of the key cast members, past and present, plus past guest stars, musicians, and supporting comedians, it seemed like anyone who was anyone was in attendance.

But there were a few key absences, including Bill Hader, who was a much-loved favorite cast member from 2005 to 2013.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Rippon
@adaripp/Instagram

Adam Rippon Shares Hilarious Reaction After Unboxing Emmy Award He Didn't Even Realize He Was Nominated For

Did you know that former figure skater and sports commentator Adam Rippon won an Emmy? Yeah, neither did he!

As he shared on social media recently, Rippon received a huge box delivered to his home a few days ago, and had no idea what exactly was inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dionne Warwick; Piers Morgan: Beyonce Knowles Carter
Michael Simon/Getty Images; Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dionne Warwick Rips Peirs Morgan After He Accuses Beyoncé Of 'Cultural Appropriation' In Levi's Ad

Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been tapped by blue jeans empire Levi Strauss & Company for not only an ad campaign, but also for an entire collection inspired by the mononymous multi-Grammy winning singer.

The Levi's website is awash with images of Beyoncé and a variety of models sporting the new collaboration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geoff Duncan
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former GOP Lt. Gov. Of Georgia Rips Trump While Announcing He's Joining The Democratic Party

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced he officially left the GOP and joined the Democrats, sharing in an op-ed that it'll be easier to "love my neighbor" by not associating with a party that's engaged in "heartless" policymaking that's terrorized immigrant communities nationwide.

In a piece for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution headlined “From Republican Lt. Governor To Democrat: Loving My Neighbor Is Easier Now," Duncan, who testified before a grand jury in Georgia that led to the indictment of President Donald Trump and 18 others in a case involving election interference, said:

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. Constitution against American flag background
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Library Of Congress Offers Shaky Excuse After Key Parts Of Constitution Suddenly Vanish From Website

After sections 9 and 10 of Article I of the U.S. Constitution mysteriously disappeared from a government website that offers an annotated online version to visitors, the Library of Congress wasn't convincing anyone when it claimed "data issues" as the culprit.

Over the past month, portions of Section 8 and all of Sections 9 and 10 were removed from Article I of the Constitution on the U.S. government’s official website. The changes to sections addressing congressional powers, states’ rights, and due process sparked concern amid threats from the Trump administration to suspend habeas corpus.

Keep ReadingShow less