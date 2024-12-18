Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The actor shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming the president-elect as their "Man of the Year."

By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2024
Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

"How long did it take you to call Donald Trump a liar? How long did it take you to call him a criminal? ... What's going on, mainstream media? You're not doing your job and you haven't since he came down that escalator. .. If you had stood up to the lies that were told on The Apprentice we wouldn't be in this position."

And continued railing against them—and specifically Time—for "normalizing" him:

“You equated, you normalized Trump. And that’s what Time Magazine did. Man of the year, Donald Trump. Well, f**k you Time Magazine. F**k you, seriously."
“How about most dangerous man of the year? How about most criminal man of the year? How about the worst president we’ve ever had… of the year." ...
“Man of the year? Jesus, Mary and Joseph. There wasn’t one person you could think of that wasn’t that lying, criminal guy? Not one person of the year?"
"Man of the year should be changed to human of the year. Start looking at the women, you patriarchal f**ks. My god, it’s so frustrating.”

O’Donnell cautioned that a second Trump term would bring “no guardrails and a very corrupt Supreme Court.” She claimed Trump would weaponize the Department of Justice to target individuals he believes “aren’t American enough or for him enough,” including herself given their contentious history.

She urged people to stay vigilant and “focus” in 2025, adding:

“You have to fight for what this country’s really about, and it’s not about rich billionaires running it. ... The almighty dollar. That's all they care about. They would sell you down the river for 45 cents and don't think that's not the truth."
"You know for years Trump had a fight with Forbes magazine because they wouldn't confirm him as a billionaire because they couldn't confirm his actual net worth because so many lies have been told? That's the truth."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years.

In 2006, Trump decided not to fire a Miss USA contestant following revelations of underage drinking, drug use, and sexual activity, which prompted O'Donnell, who was a co-host on The View at the time, to criticize the decision.

At the time, O'Donnell described Trump as “not a self-made man” and referred to him as a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie." Trump responded shortly afterward, calling her “a real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

In the following years, Trump took multiple opportunities to attack O'Donnell for her marriage, her old talk show, her health, and even her weight.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump also denigrated O'Donnell at the first Republican presidential debate, telling Fox News host and debate moderator Megyn Kelly that he thinks "only" of O'Donnell when he's used language like “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals” to describe some women.

