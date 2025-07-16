Skip to content

A Confused Bill O'Reilly Gets Fact-Checked Live On-Air After Claiming Epstein Trial Was Under Biden

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell
@rosie/TikTok

Rosie fired back at Trump over "absurd" threats to strip her of her U.S. citizenship after she moved to Dublin, Ireland.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 16, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Just days after criticizing President Donald Trump in a viral Instagram post, actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell fired back at him in a TikTok video over his "absurd" threats to strip her of her U.S. citizenship after she moved to Dublin, Ireland.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Trump threatened O'Donnell, labeling her a "Threat to Humanity" in a similarly angry post on Truth Social. O'Donnell later called him "everything that is wrong with America," noting that he hates her for being "a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an american who got out of the country [before you] set it ablaze."

She also shared one of the many photos that exist of Trump and the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that Trump was merely attacking her to distract from his alleged inclusion in the infamous "Epstein files," which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile enablers.

In a 10-minute TikTok, O'Donnell said she is "safe here in Ireland, I'm out of the reach of the 'tangerine Mussolini'" in reference to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, one of history's most infamous fascists.

You can hear what she said in the video below.

@rosie

trump ramble early tuesday am #inalienablerights #constitutionallaw #frontotemporaldementia #cruelty #banICE #RESIST #NOW #🇮🇪


O'Donnell said:

“I have to say that I was expecting him to do something as absurd as he did for a few reasons. Number one, I read Project 2025. Number two, I’ve had 20 years of abuse from him so I knew it wasn’t going to stop, and number three, I know myself well enough to know that I wasn’t going to shut up.”
"I knew coming to Ireland would keep me safe and getting out of the United States was a necessity because my heart wasn't going to take what he was going to do and what he actually has done. ... You can't take away someone's citizenship. They have to renounce it themselves in the Constitution."
"I'm not that worried. However, the Supreme Court has given him unbridled powers and I believe that his dementia forces him to think that he is a king. We don't have kings in America. It's why we started America: not wanting to have kings, no monarchy, liberty and justice for all people in the United States."

"What's going on in the White House and our government and in LA and all over the country with these ICE roundups, they're paying people a $40,000 sign-up bonus to become one of the Secret Service for Trump, illegally, to do Trump's bidding. And when you get to the Hague, all of you ICE members, all of you insurrectionists. ... It's insanity, it's truly insane."

O'Donnell stressed that protest against Trump and the GOP is necessary, particularly because "they're protecting pedophiles." She also said Trump is mentally unfit and likely "only has a vocabulary of 100 words" as his mental state has declined.

She added:

"Look up frontotemporal dementia, look up all the symptoms, look at all the behaviors that happen when somebody is in the throes of that and look at Trump's recent actions. I think the man is in the throes of that. ... You don't let Grandpa at 80 years old use the electric knife on the turkey. We're going to give this guy the nuclear codes?"
"This man who thinks he can subvert the Constitution at every turn and get away with it? Thanks to his disastrous Supreme Court, they're letting him. They're giving him carte blanche. A criminal convicted felon [and] sexual abuser. They're giving carte blanche. A man with no morals."

She went on to say that some of Trump's followers are mired in "hatred" and "racism" as well as "misogyny" and "white nationalism." Others were "fooled and lied to." She said they've fallen into traps laid by Fox News, which she called out for spreading disinformation and said is "not a news channel."

She noted that Trump's threat came after Fox News ran a segment about her criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the deadly Texas floods. She also brought up Trump's involvement in Epstein's crimes, noting that a 13-year-old girl said she had been raped by Trump but was scared to move forward with testifying.

She concluded:

"This is a futuristic dystopian novel and we're living it. I will never renounce my American citizenship. I am waiting happily for my Irish citizenship so I can be a dual citizenship but I will never renounce my American citizenship."
"But I'm good and don't worry about me. Thanks for all the support, everyone. It's very beautiful and very touching so thank you for that."

Many praised her for speaking out.

 Screenshot of @debraleib4's post @debraleib4/TikTok

 Screenshot of @ashleyyy_1990's post @ashleyyy_1990/TikTok

 Screenshot of @ogavirt4's post @ogavirt4/TikTok

 Screenshot of @juliehaggardshort's post juliehaggardshort/TikTok

 Screenshot of @virginiawolfe's post @virginiawolfe/TikTok

 Screenshot of @crazybread's post @crazybread/TikTok

 Screenshot of @bea-dazzler's post @bea-dazzler/TikTok

Trump has not responded to O'Donnell's TikTok but we'll see—no doubt he'll threaten her again.

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Celebrities

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Screenshots of Stevie Wonder
Celebrities

Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

Screenshot of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Slammed For Tone Deaf Health Advice For Americans On Medicaid And Medicare

A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
Trending

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

More from News/political-news

Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff fired back at President Donald Trump after Trump accused Schiff of "possible mortgage fraud" in a Truth Social post—prompting Schiff to point out that Trump's attack is another attempt to take attention away from Trump's association with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, without citing evidence, said Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff had a “sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud" that involved misstating which home Schiff used as a primary residence, allowing him to secure a cheaper mortgage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Fox News

Everyone Had The Same Response After Karoline Leavitt's 'My Own Two Eyes' Claim About Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she claimed with no sense of irony whatsoever that there is no "harder working President" than President Donald Trump and referring to him as the "Peacemaker-in-Chief."

Trump has spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump fans take photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance of the immigrant detention facility
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

House GOP Raises Money Off 'Alligator Alcatraz' Merch That Jokes About Alligators Eating Migrants

Proving once again that no low is too low, the Republican Party is actively fundraising off MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' joint project to create a migrant concentration camp in the Florida Everglades on unceded Indigenous land.

Distastefully dubbed Alligator Alcatraz—a take on the nearby Miccosukee Tribal Nation reservation Alligator Alley—by the Trump administration, the name has proven popular among Trump's MAGA minions, with his fans flocking to the site for photos with its sign.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Andrew Cuomo; Zohran Mamdani
@andrewcuomo/X; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo Just Released His Cringey New Web Ad—And Zohran Mamdani Made Him Instantly Regret It

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani had social media users cheering after he used former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's new political ad on X to post a link to his fundraiser—only for his reply to go more viral than the initial post.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, handily defeated Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary last month after running a campaign centered around economic populism, arguing that the city, a global financial center, has grown unaffordable for everyday residents, citing soaring rents and grocery prices, and outlining policies aimed at reducing the cost of living.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump awkwardly crashes the award presentation ceremony at the 2025 FIFA World Cup.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea FC Shades Trump

Chelsea Football Club threw some necessary shade at Donald Trump, who didn’t miss the chance to try to make another event all about himself.

The moment was captured last Sunday as Chelsea celebrated their epic 3-0 victory over France’s Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and a certain American president made sure to crash the photo op.

Keep ReadingShow less