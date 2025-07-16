Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Just days after criticizing President Donald Trump in a viral Instagram post, actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell fired back at him in a TikTok video over his "absurd" threats to strip her of her U.S. citizenship after she moved to Dublin, Ireland.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Trump threatened O'Donnell, labeling her a "Threat to Humanity" in a similarly angry post on Truth Social. O'Donnell later called him "everything that is wrong with America," noting that he hates her for being "a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an american who got out of the country [before you] set it ablaze."

She also shared one of the many photos that exist of Trump and the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that Trump was merely attacking her to distract from his alleged inclusion in the infamous "Epstein files," which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile enablers.

In a 10-minute TikTok, O'Donnell said she is "safe here in Ireland, I'm out of the reach of the 'tangerine Mussolini'" in reference to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, one of history's most infamous fascists.

You can hear what she said in the video below.

@rosie trump ramble early tuesday am #inalienablerights #constitutionallaw #frontotemporaldementia #cruelty #banICE #RESIST #NOW #🇮🇪





O'Donnell said:

“I have to say that I was expecting him to do something as absurd as he did for a few reasons. Number one, I read Project 2025. Number two, I’ve had 20 years of abuse from him so I knew it wasn’t going to stop, and number three, I know myself well enough to know that I wasn’t going to shut up.”

"I knew coming to Ireland would keep me safe and getting out of the United States was a necessity because my heart wasn't going to take what he was going to do and what he actually has done. ... You can't take away someone's citizenship. They have to renounce it themselves in the Constitution."

"I'm not that worried. However, the Supreme Court has given him unbridled powers and I believe that his dementia forces him to think that he is a king. We don't have kings in America. It's why we started America: not wanting to have kings, no monarchy, liberty and justice for all people in the United States."

"What's going on in the White House and our government and in LA and all over the country with these ICE roundups, they're paying people a $40,000 sign-up bonus to become one of the Secret Service for Trump, illegally, to do Trump's bidding. And when you get to the Hague, all of you ICE members, all of you insurrectionists. ... It's insanity, it's truly insane."

O'Donnell stressed that protest against Trump and the GOP is necessary, particularly because "they're protecting pedophiles." She also said Trump is mentally unfit and likely "only has a vocabulary of 100 words" as his mental state has declined.

She added:

"Look up frontotemporal dementia, look up all the symptoms, look at all the behaviors that happen when somebody is in the throes of that and look at Trump's recent actions. I think the man is in the throes of that. ... You don't let Grandpa at 80 years old use the electric knife on the turkey. We're going to give this guy the nuclear codes?"

"This man who thinks he can subvert the Constitution at every turn and get away with it? Thanks to his disastrous Supreme Court, they're letting him. They're giving him carte blanche. A criminal convicted felon [and] sexual abuser. They're giving carte blanche. A man with no morals."

She went on to say that some of Trump's followers are mired in "hatred" and "racism" as well as "misogyny" and "white nationalism." Others were "fooled and lied to." She said they've fallen into traps laid by Fox News, which she called out for spreading disinformation and said is "not a news channel."

She noted that Trump's threat came after Fox News ran a segment about her criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the deadly Texas floods. She also brought up Trump's involvement in Epstein's crimes, noting that a 13-year-old girl said she had been raped by Trump but was scared to move forward with testifying.

She concluded:

"This is a futuristic dystopian novel and we're living it. I will never renounce my American citizenship. I am waiting happily for my Irish citizenship so I can be a dual citizenship but I will never renounce my American citizenship."

"But I'm good and don't worry about me. Thanks for all the support, everyone. It's very beautiful and very touching so thank you for that."

Many praised her for speaking out.

Trump has not responded to O'Donnell's TikTok but we'll see—no doubt he'll threaten her again.